Heat vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 19-33 overall and 10-17 at home, while Miami is 32-20 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Heat are riding a three-game losing streak coming into this game.

Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 221.

Spurs vs. Heat spread: Heat -4.5

Spurs vs. Heat over-under: 221 points

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss, as it gave away a 17-point, third-quarter lead against Golden State on Tuesday. The Warriors were without several star players, but they scored 28 second-chance points in the win. Dejounte Murray led the way for San Antonio in the loss, scoring 27 points. Murray (wrist) is questionable for this one.

The Spurs have now blown double-digit fourth-quarter leads in their last two games. They are 7-17 this season in games they have been leading or trailing by five points or fewer entering the final five minutes. San Antonio has won nine of its last 12 home games against Miami.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday night. The Heat are coming off a 110-106 loss to Toronto on Tuesday, giving them their second three-game losing skid of the season. They are in the middle of a six-game road trip that is off to an 0-2 start.

Center Bam Adebayo was a bright spot in the loss to the Raptors, scoring a season-high 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker both returned to the court after sitting out of Monday’s loss at Boston. Guard Kyle Lowry has missed nine straight games due to personal reasons, but he is expected to return on Thursday night.

