Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will tackle the Miami Heat at Eight p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Area. Miami is 45-23 general and 24-Eight at dwelling, whereas the Timberwolves are 38-30 general and 16-18 on the highway. Each groups wish to pile up wins in the course of the last stretch of the season with the Warmth trying to maintain onto the No. 1 seed within the East, and the Timberwolves trying to transfer as much as No. 6 within the West to get themselves out of the play-in match.

Bettors have had success with every franchise this yr, because the Warmth are 40-28 towards the unfold, whereas the Timberwolves are 37-30. Miami is favored by six factors within the newest Warmth vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is about at 228. Earlier than coming into any Timberwolves vs. Warmth picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned properly over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 20 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 74-47 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning virtually $2,100. Anybody following it has seen enormous returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Heat vs. Timberwolves. You may head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Warmth:

Warmth vs. Timberwolves unfold: Warmth -6

Warmth vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 factors

Featured Sport | Miami Warmth vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What it’s worthwhile to know concerning the Warmth

Miami didn’t have an excessive amount of hassle with the Cleveland Cavaliers at dwelling on Friday because it gained 117-105. It was one other massive night time for Miami heart Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 30 factors and 17 rebounds. Adebayo is now averaging 19.zero factors, 10.three rebounds and three.5 assists per recreation this season.

Jimmy Butler additionally made main contributions within the massive win with 24 factors, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and three steals. Tyler Herro and Max Strus supplied loads of scoring pop off the bench as properly, with Herro scoring 22 factors and Strus placing up 17. The Warmth have now lined the unfold in six of their final seven video games.

What it’s worthwhile to know concerning the Timberwolves

In the meantime, Minnesota got here up quick towards the Orlando Magic on Friday, falling 118-110. Regardless of the loss, Minnesota had sturdy showings from small ahead Anthony Edwards, who had 25 factors and 5 assists, and heart Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 21 factors and 13 boards.

The Timberwolves had lined six video games in a row previous to the loss to Orlando and can also be 5-1-1 towards the unfold of their final seven video games towards the Warmth. Most just lately, Minnesota defeated Miami 113-101 as one-point underdogs on Nov. 24 with as Edwards poured in 33 factors.

How one can make Timberwolves vs. Warmth picks

The mannequin is leaning over on the whole, and it additionally says one facet of the unfold has all the worth. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warmth vs. Timberwolves? And which facet of the unfold has all the worth? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the mannequin that has crushed its NBA picks.