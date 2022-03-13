Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will tackle the Miami Warmth at Eight p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Enviornment. Miami is 45-23 total and 24-Eight at dwelling, whereas the Timberwolves are 38-30 total and 16-18 on the street. Each groups want to pile up wins throughout the remaining stretch of the season with the Warmth seeking to maintain onto the No. 1 seed within the East, and the Timberwolves seeking to transfer as much as No. 6 within the West to get themselves out of the play-in match.

Warmth vs. Timberwolves unfold: Warmth -6

Warmth vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 factors

Featured Recreation | Miami Warmth vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What it’s good to know in regards to the Warmth

Miami did not have an excessive amount of hassle with the Cleveland Cavaliers at dwelling on Friday because it gained 117-105. It was one other large night time for Miami middle Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 30 factors and 17 rebounds. Adebayo is now averaging 19.zero factors, 10.three rebounds and three.5 assists per recreation this season.

Jimmy Butler additionally made main contributions within the large win with 24 factors, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and three steals. Tyler Herro and Max Strus supplied loads of scoring pop off the bench as effectively, with Herro scoring 22 factors and Strus placing up 17. The Warmth have now coated the unfold in six of their final seven video games.

What it’s good to know in regards to the Timberwolves

In the meantime, Minnesota got here up brief in opposition to the Orlando Magic on Friday, falling 118-110. Regardless of the loss, Minnesota had sturdy showings from small ahead Anthony Edwards, who had 25 factors and 5 assists, and middle Karl-Anthony Cities, who dropped a double-double on 21 factors and 13 boards.

The Timberwolves had coated six video games in a row previous to the loss to Orlando and can also be 5-1-1 in opposition to the unfold of their final seven video games in opposition to the Warmth. Most not too long ago, Minnesota defeated Miami 113-101 as one-point underdogs on Nov. 24 with as Edwards poured in 33 factors.

