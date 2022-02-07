Heat vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 24-28 overall and 13-13 at home, while the Heat are 34-20 overall and 16-14 on the road. The Wizards will be without leading scorer Bradley Beal (wrist), while Jimmy Butler (toe) and Tyler Herro (knee) are listed as questionable for Miami.

Wizards vs. Heat spread: Wizards +6

Wizards vs. Heat over-under: 207 points

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

What you need to know about the Wizards

The contest between Washington and the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 95-80 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Washington was down 85-51 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Montrezl Harrell (15 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

The Wizards have struggled mightily without Beal in the lineup, losing seven of their last eight games. Washington has also struggled on its home floor, failing to cover the spread in each of its last five home games.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Heat and the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 104-86 victory on the road. Butler did his thing and had 27 points in addition to six boards.

The Heat have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of its last 12 meetings against the Wizards. The Heat are 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Southeast Division, and they’re 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games played in February.

