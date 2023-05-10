Heather Armstrong, pioneering blogger known as “Dooce,” dead at 47

The renowned blogger Heather Armstrong, who shared her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her website Dooce.com and social media, passed away at the age of 47.

According to her boyfriend Pete Ashdown, Armstrong died by suicide at their Salt Lake City home on Tuesday night. He revealed that she had been sober for over 18 months but recently had a relapse, without providing further details.

Armstrong began Dooce in 2001 while living in California and was known for her honest writing about her children, relationships and other challenges that became influential in the world of mommy blogging. She published a bestselling memoir in 2009, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita,” and appeared on Oprah and the Forbes list of most influential women in media.

In 2012, Armstrong divorced her former husband and business partner, John Armstrong, and began dating Ashdown nearly six years ago. They lived together with Armstrong’s two children and Ashdown’s three children from a previous marriage.

Heather Armstrong describes her life as a professional blogger during an interview in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, July 18, 2008.



San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N





Armstrong’s writing was known for its raw and unapologetic honesty, even on topics that were controversial. She chronicled her journey towards sobriety and how she struggled with depression in her book and interviews.

Armstrong’s openness about mental health and substance abuse issues has helped to reduce the stigma surrounding them. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or chat with them online. For more information about mental health care resources and support, you can contact The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.