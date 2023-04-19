Heavy Police Presence at Baptist South, sources say officer has been shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a heavy police presence close to Baptist South, off Old St. Augustine Road.

News4JAX Crime and Safety Analyst Lakesha Burton tells us an officer has been shot. A 2nd supply additionally mentioned an officer was once shot.

We are nonetheless looking ahead to JSO to substantiate that information.

Baptist Medical Center South has launched the next observation, “There was an incident outside of Baptist Medical Center South late this evening. Security noticed a suspicious person outside the hospital and notified the campus off-duty police officer. The officer called Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for additional support. Baptist South went on lockdown for the safety of our patients, visitors and staff.”

We have showed that no person is being allowed in or out of the clinic.

This is a creating tale.