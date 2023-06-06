Heavy rains impact several South Florida neighborhoods – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

South Florida has been hit via over the top rainfall inflicting flooding and harmful energy strains. The rainfall passed off after clouds drifted previous the realm resulting in a downpour on Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade. Residential spaces like North Bay Village have reported a formation of swimming pools of water on their streets. Low-lying and deficient-drainage neighborhoods are anticipated to enjoy minor flooding as one to 2 inches of rainfall has already fallen, with an extra inch anticipated to rain over the county.

The heavy rain has resulted in flooding advisories being issued in several spaces reminiscent of Miami Beach, Surfside, North Bay Village North Miami, Harbor Islands, and Bal Harbour. The advisories can be in impact till 1 p.m., Tuesday. Experts urge citizens to workout warning and pay attention to their environment. In the development of flooded roads, you could flip round of their cars since maximum flood deaths happen in cars.

