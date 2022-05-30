HED: Anchoring Organizations for Reparations Task Force Hold Public ‘Listening Sessions’

By Antonio Ray Harvey, California Black Media

The Coalition for a Simply and Equitable California (CJEC), a reparations advocacy group, is inviting residents of Northern California to attend a “Listening Session” to debate reparations.

The assembly shall be held in Oakland on Saturday, Could 28 from 1 p.m. to four p.m.

With the assist of the California Job Power to Research and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Individuals and the state’s Division of Justice (DOJ), the occasion, open to the general public, shall be held on the California Ballroom, positioned at 1736 Franklin St.

“That is considered one of two, free official-sponsored listening periods that the duty power has requested us to do,” stated Chris Lodgson, an Elk Grove resident and CJEC member. “It will undoubtedly assist us get an correct account (of the harms) executed to Black folks on this state.”

CJEC is a state-wide coalition of organizations, associations, and group members united for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Black American women and men.

The Oakland assembly is considered one of a sequence of listening periods that shall be hosted by Reparations Job Power anchor organizations throughout the state. Seven “anchor organizations” have been chosen to associate and host the gatherings along with the duty power.

The listening periods are designed to make sure sure communities within the state present their ideas and considerations in regards to the work the duty power is doing.

Every group will assist the duty power consider California’s function in slavery and Jim Crow discrimination — and comply with that work up with creating resolutions to compensate African Individuals for previous and ongoing race-based injustices.

Job power members anticipated to attend the Oakland session are Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis, chair of the Division of Geography on the College of California Berkeley and vice-chair Dr. Amos Brown, a civil rights chief and pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco whose journey to management began below the tutelage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. within the 1960s.

Lewis has simply printed the e book, “Violent Utopia: Dispossession and Black Restoration in Tulsa.” Lewis, a Jamaican-born scholar, retells particulars of the 1921 Tulsa race bloodbath and paints an image of its aftermath. His e book traces the historical past of Black Oklahomans from the post-Reconstruction migration of previously enslaved folks to that state’s Indian Territory to up to date efforts to rebuild Black prosperity.

The monograph focuses on how the bloodbath in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, colloquially often known as “Black Wall Road,” diminished the spirit of freedom and derailed progress African Individuals had begun to make.

Scott instructed Los Angeles-based Politics in Black, a podcast hosted by reparations advocates Chad Brown and Friday Jones, that his function is to take heed to the residents of Oakland and provide them with background details about the Job Power.

The Job Power will submit its first report back to the California Legislature in June. The 13-chapter doc will element the committee’s findings up to now and embrace suggestions associated to them.

“It’s necessary to know that these are preliminary suggestions. The precise work of developing with reparations suggestions is what we’re going to be doing for all the problems (for the ultimate report in 2023),” Scott instructed Brown and Jones. “I’m actually trying ahead to having the conversations that we are going to have over the following a number of months round compensation. Reparations are compensation, and from day one, my place has been cash-based reparations.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Meeting Invoice (AB) 3121 into legislation in 2020. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber authored the laws establishing the duty power when she was a member of the State Legislature. The committee is charged with learning slavery and its lingering results on African Individuals with a “particular consideration” for descendants of individuals enslaved in the USA, the invoice language instructs.

AB 3121 additionally requires members to advocate what compensation ought to be, who ought to obtain it, and the way it ought to be paid. A panel of economists contracted by the duty power will present their perspective on the monetary elements of compensation and its impacts.

Lodgson additionally urges members of the group to “share their experiences” with anchor organizations such because the Black Fairness Collective, Afrikan Black Coalition, Black Energy Community, Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE), and Othering and Belonging Institute.

Marcus Champion, a board member for the Nationwide Meeting of American Slavery Descendants Los Angeles (NAASDLA) and CJEC may even converse on the listening session in Oakland.

Kellie Farrish, an expert Bay Space genealogist and member of the Affiliation of Skilled Genealogists, will be a part of Champion on the session. She has 20 years of expertise working with African American households descended from slavery, piecing collectively their damaged household histories.

“These listening periods are necessary and doubtless the middle, the core half, of the duty power’s group engagement course of,” Lodgson stated. “This is without doubt one of the extra necessary ways in which the group can find out about reparations in California. That is the way in which to get the phrase out to the folks from seven organizations.”

The Listening Session on the California Ballroom is free. For extra data, go to TWITTER: @cjecofficial or inquire at [email protected]

HED: Anchoring Organizations for Reparations Task Force Hold Public 'Listening Sessions'



