‘Heim Time’ Behind Plate For Texas Rangers

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Maybe all Jonah Heim needed was the opportunity to show the Texas Rangers what he could do at and behind the plate.

It’s something Heim has had little of during his Major League career, which started in 2020 with Oakland after a winding, seven-year journey through the minors that saw him traded from Baltimore to Tampa Bay to Oakland.

He wasn’t long for the Athletics either, as the A’s included him in the deal for Elvis Andrus later that offseason. The big piece for the Rangers in that deal was slugger Khris Davis, who ended up hitting .157 for the Rangers in 22 games in 2021. The pitcher included in that trade, Dane Acker, is down at Class A Down East.



