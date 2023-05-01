Hello, May! It’s a beautiful and seasonable start for North Texas weather

The month of May starts with seasonable temperatures that promise a nice start to the week. On Monday afternoon, be expecting highs starting from the higher 70s to decrease 80s, accompanied by means of considerable sunshine.

The remainder of the week can be simply as delightful, with partly sunny skies and temperatures soaring round reasonable ranges.

As we means the top of the week, highs will exceed customary limits with temperatures achieving the decrease 90s. Additionally, there’s a chance of rain, with probabilities expanding from Thursday throughout the weekend.

If you need to stick up-to-date with the most recent weather forecast, listed below are some main points:

MONDAY MORNING (MAY BEGINS): Expect most commonly transparent to partially cloudy weather prerequisites mixed with cold temperatures, with a low of 55 levels. Winds can be NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Monday afternoon appears sunny and delicate with a prime of 78 levels. Winds can be E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday is forecasted to have in part sunny skies and delicate temperatures. Expect a low of 57 and a prime of 79 levels, with winds at E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday, prerequisites stay in part sunny and heat, with a low of 60 levels and a prime of 82 levels. Winds can be SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday is anticipated to have in part cloudy skies and heat temperatures, with a 20% likelihood of storms. The low can be 64 levels and the prime 86 levels, with winds at S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday appears to be in part cloudy and heat, with a 20% likelihood of storms. Expect a low of 68 levels and a prime of 91 levels, with winds at SSW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday appears equivalent, with in part cloudy skies, heat temperatures, and a 20% likelihood of storms. The low can be 67 levels and the prime 88 levels, with winds at SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: On Sunday, prerequisites will nonetheless be in part cloudy and heat, however with a diminished 10% likelihood of storms. The low can be 66 levels and the prime 83 levels, with winds at SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Both days are anticipated to have in part cloudy skies and heat temperatures. Monday’s low can be 66 levels, and the prime will achieve 81 levels. Tuesday’s low can be 65 levels, and the prime can also be 81 levels. Winds on each days can be SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will spherical up the week-long forecast with in part cloudy skies and heat temperatures. The forecasted low is 65 levels, and the prime is 81 levels. Winds can be SE 10-15 mph.