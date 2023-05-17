Help for women and children now available at another Pasco County facility

Annalaie used to be born precisely two months in the past, which has stored her busy mother, Korrie Ballew, on her ft. However, having a toddler isn’t just tiring but additionally extremely pricey, in particular when you have already got two different children. That is why Ballew is thankful for Pasco County’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services and products.

Despite acknowledging that it may be tricky to invite for lend a hand, Ballew highlights the significance of looking for help when wanted and emphasizes how supportive the folk at WIC are. She explains, “Anything I’m searching for, they have.”

The newly opened WIC facility at Gulfside Elementary in Holiday is one in every of 5 across the county that provides clothes, college provides, meals, clinical services and products, and quite a lot of different kinds of help to these in want. Pasco County Public Health Officer, Mike Napier, stresses that those amenities purpose to provide a “hand up, not a hand out” to a various vary of people that may well be doing their perfect however require that further fortify to achieve the following stage.

The facility supplies loose well being services and products that come with clinical, dental, and behavioral fortify, in addition to employment and housing help. The Hub is open each and every Wednesday and companions with establishments such because the University of South Florida, Premier Community HealthCare, the YMCA, and the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County.

In Ballew’s phrases, “WIC is a lifesaver,” in particular for unmarried moms, “I don’t know what I’d do having three kids.” If you require extra information on WIC and the services and products equipped, please talk over with the Florida Health website.