Help needed solving theft of farm equipment

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Deputy JP LeJeune of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are in quest of your help in solving a theft of farm equipment within the Eunice space.

On the morning of April 21, 2023, two Hispanic men, one older with an amputated leg and one more youthful arrived at Iron Horse Tractor Sales positioned at 4079 Highway 190 in Eunice. The older male used a fraudulent Texas ID beneath the identify of Jesus Javier Ramirez at the side of an organization test from First Texas Concrete to buy a purple TYM T574 HST tractor and attachment value $34,094. He additionally introduced a trade card with the identify of First Texas Concrete and a Marksville, LA deal with, the use of the fraudulent identify of Ramirez as the landlord.

According to surveillance pictures, the suspects loaded the bought tractor onto a white Ford F-150 with a longer cab and headed east on Highway 190 in opposition to Opelousas.

To supply any information or guidelines, scan the QR code on the best of your display or dial **TIPS the use of any cell tool. You too can obtain our P3 app, faucet the app to “Say it Here” and post your nameless guidelines. Stay alert, keep protected, and God bless. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux on behalf of St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Deputy JP LeJeune.