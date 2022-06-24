Helping first-time homebuyers purchase homes in a competitive housing market

TAMPA, Fla. — We all know the way costly it has turn into to purchase property right here in the Tampa Bay space, however there are native applications serving to individuals to purchase their first homes.

“This will be the first time of me ever owning a home in my life,” mentioned Bryana Oliver, a first-time home-owner. Oliver was born and raised in Tampa and is simply joyful to have the ability to keep in her metropolis. She mentioned what impressed her to make the massive leap and purchase a residence was offering generational wealth for her 4 youngsters. “If I’m not here at least they’ll have something to fall back on, whether they still want to live in the home or they want to sell it,” mentioned Oliver.

She plans on closing the deal subsequent Wednesday and it’s all because of a metropolis homeownership program referred to as “Dare to Own the Dream.” They help first-time householders with shopping for homes by offering down cost mortgage help. Oliver certified for $80,000. “Yea! I was very excited about that,” mentioned Oliver.

While she is worked up her youngsters don’t even know but. She plans on making it a massive shock. “I’m not going to tell them that we actually moved into the home until we actually get there,” mentioned Oliver.

“Once they go in and they own their own home, they no longer have to battle those rental increases,” mentioned Kayon Henderson, Housing and Community Development Manager for town of Tampa.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, there might be a free residence possession occasion on the Tampa Convention Center from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. “This weekend we’ll have about 54 vendors. We’ll have realtors, lenders, title companies. We really want it to be where everyone, once they come in, they should leave with every knowledge they need to buy their first home,” mentioned Henderson.

There will even be free parking, meals, and workshops in each English and Spanish.

For extra information on the free homeownership occasion, click on here.

For extra information on the “Dare to Own the Dream” program, click on here.