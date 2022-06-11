Henderson County News: Steadley and team steadily trek across Florida peninsula

Steadley and team steadily trek across Florida peninsula



Scott Steadley (proper), a retired Navy captain from Hendersonville, hikes with teammates, from left, Mike Rogers, Chris McKee and Chris Greenwood throughout the 72 hour Sea to Sea Expedition Race across Florida.

Can you deal with Florida’s hardest race?

That’s the headline teaser on the web site selling the 72 hour Sea to Sea Expedition Race across Florida. Fifty-nine yr previous Hendersonville resident Scott Steadley took the bait. He anted up a cool thousand bucks and signed up for the grueling race — 300 miles of trekking (in climbing boots), canoeing and biking across the Florida peninsula. The race is possibly first cousin to an Ironman triathlon besides Sea to Sea doesn’t mark the course; organizers simply give groups a map and say you’re by yourself.

“I got talked into competing by my cousin Chris McKee in Virginia,” mentioned Steadley a retired Navy captain who was extra curious than overwhelmed by the problem. “I had gone to Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape School when I was in the Navy and I competed in some other races including a half marathon.”

“Last August I began training,” mentioned Steadley, a Hendersonville resident who then weighed 270 kilos. “My wife Julie put me on a Keto diet and I lost 50 pounds.” Steadley’s race prep included climbing in native parks, kayaking on Lake Osceola and biking the Oklawaha Greenway. “After I did a 100-mile trial bike ride I knew I might be in shape for the race,” he mentioned. “My blood pressure dropped like a brick.”

Tampa to St. Augustine

The Sea to Sea race is damaged into 10 alternating segments — 4 biking, 4 trekking and two canoeing. “We got bused to a remote beach north of Tampa. We knew the general west-to-east cross-Florida route but no specific locations. They fed us information in stages and gave us maps and we had to hit the checkpoints and make it to St. Augustine on the Atlantic Ocean in 72 hours.” Team members toted a lot of the gear akin to backpacks, paddles and life preservers; race organizers supplied meals and snacks to the 70 groups that competed.

The Sea to Sea race is open to each males and ladies and Steadley was a part of a four-man team. “Our greatest disadvantage was that we had never competed together, a factor that improves race times for seasoned teams,” he mentioned. “The fact that our team was able to come together from distributed geography — Denver, Virginia Beach, Orlando and Hendersonville — without a lick of team training, and not only compete but qualify as finishers was pretty remarkable.”

Steadley credit his cousin for main the cost and trusting that they might do it.

“We had to prepare for temperatures between 30 and 80 degrees,” he mentioned. “They gave us a GPS tracker. We didn’t always know where we were but our friends could track us on the race’s website.”

To end in three days left little time for shuteye and Steadley mentioned he could have caught a complete of two hours of sleep. But staying awake supplied one other profit. “It was about 9:30 p.m. on day two and we were dead tired paddling our two canoes on a river snagged with fallen trees,” he mentioned. The team was about to go to sleep. “I remember passing close to a pair of big orange eyes —alligator eyes.” They paddled on.

Teamwork was a recurring level in my interview the place every man supplied a novel ability akin to planner, navigator, checkpoint finder or morale booster.

“Our goal was to qualify as a finisher,” Steadley mentioned. “This was our first event and we didn’t expect to win any prizes. Not all the teams made it and we just barely did.”