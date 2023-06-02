Henderson To Be Inducted

Joyce Johnson Henderson, the retired administrator with the Oklahoma City Public School District, will be one of two to be inducted into the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame during ceremonies scheduled for November.

Also to be inducted will be Ray Henson of Durant.

The ceremonies will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club. A news release said Mrs. Henderson’s and Mr. Henson’s “legacies span generations.”

“Our 36th class of hall of fame honorees represents the life-changing work of educators in our state’s urban and rural communities,” Sharon Lease, executive director of the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame, said. “They’ve made unique contributions to their communities, Oklahoma, and, most importantly, the children of Oklahoma, and we’re deeply appreciative of the opportunity to recognize their incredible contributions.”

Eugene Earsom, president of the hall of fame, also lauded Mrs. Henderson and Mr. Henson.

“Few Oklahoma educators can match the collective legacy of our honorees,” Mr. Earsom said.

“Their extraordinary commitment to Oklahoma’s children and willingness to constantly pursue better opportunities for students is a model for today’s educators and those just beginning their education careers.

“We are so proud to welcome them in the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame.”

Mrs. Henderson’s 37 years as an educator were shaped by her own experiences as a Dunjee High School student, where she was taught and mentored by civil rights icon Clara Shepard Luper and traveled to Washington D.C. to witness Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have Dream” speech.

Dunjee High where she began her career as a social studies teacher.

Mrs. Henderson spent most of her education career as principal at several Oklahoma City high schools: Emerson, Classen (the original), Northeast and Star Spencer.

Mrs. Henderson later became the first principal of the reopened Classen School of Advanced Studies. Today, the street in front of the school has been renamed, “Honorary Joyce A. Henderson Drive.”

For the last decade of her career in the Oklahoma City Public School District, she served on the superintendent’s cabinet as the executive director of school and community services.

In 2012, she stepped in to assist Douglass High School through a leadership crisis.

True to Luper’s legacy, Mrs. Henderson’s work in public education is only part of her own storied education legacy.

She is featured in the “Children of Civil Rights,” a documentary, a film, along with others who participated in the Oklahoma City Sit-In Movement.

Currently, she serves on the boards of trustees of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, the Clara Luper Legacy Committee, the Clara Luper Plaza Committee and the Freedom Center/Clara Luper Civil Rights Center.

Previously, she served as a boards of directors member of Youth Services of Oklahoma County, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, the Oklahoma City Leadership Alumni Association, the Oklahoma African-American Educational Hall of Fame, the Sunbeam Family Services Center and YWCA.

Mrs. Henderson is a longtime member of the NAACP, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the Langston University Alumni Association and the University of Central Oklahoma Alumni Association.

She was inducted into the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation’s Wall of Fame, the Oklahoma African-American Educators Hall of Fame and the Langston University Education Hall of Fame.

In addition, she was named Educator of the Year of the Women of Color Expo and is the e recipient of the Black history Award of the federal Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Also, she is the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Foundation’s performing Arts Administrator Award and is the recipient of the Outstanding Minister of Music Emeritus Award from the St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Spencer.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Langston University in 1968, received a master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1972 and received a certificate in secondary school administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1973.

Mr. Henson’s 53-year education career began as a science teacher in Kinta.

He later became a basketball coach and high school principal in Glenpool.

In 1971, Mr. Henson took the helm at Talihina Public School District’s superintendent.

For 35 years, he sought educational innovations that led to dramatic increases in student learning opportunities and achievement in Talihina, and he garnered support that led to upgraded district facilities, which now bear his name.

Mr. Henson became a state and national champion and expert on the importance of Impact Aid, which supports districts with large amounts of federal and tribal lands. He served as president of the Oklahoma Association Serving Impacted Schools, assisting schools throughout the state with training to acquire Impact Aid in support of Oklahoma students, and continued that work for a dozen years after retiring as Talihina superintendent.

He helped create a national organization to ensure Impact Aid remained an important and stable source of funding for schools in Oklahoma and nationwide.

Through his education career, Mr. Henson has been recognized for his success and dedication to students.

He was inducted into the Eastern Oklahoma State College Alumni Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the University of Oklahoma Career Educator Award that year.

He has served as president of the National Board of North Central Association, the Talihina Chamber of Commerce, the Talihina Lions Club and the Talihina Housing Authority.

In addition, he has served on the boards of directors of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools, the National Indian Impact Aid Association and the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association.

Mr. Henson has led and served on councils related to adult education and bilingual education with special attention to Native American students.

He graduated with an associate of science degree from Eastern Oklahoma State College in 1964, graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Northeastern Oklahoma State University in 1966, received a master of science degree in school administration from the University of Tulsa

And received a certificate in superintendent studies from the University of Oklahoma in 1972.