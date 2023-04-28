Hendon Hooker landing spots: Titans among teams that could land Tennessee QB in second round

The 2023 NFL Draft has already observed 31 avid gamers being picked, leaving in the back of many proficient avid gamers. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Kentucky’s Will Levis are two such avid gamers in the quarterback place who stay to be had after the primary round.
The New Orleans Saints could have an interest in Hendon Hooker with the fortieth general pick out in the draft. While the workforce appears to be fascinated with momentary competitiveness, Hooker is also their long run quarterback, particularly as Derek Carr is already 32 and may well be launched to create extra cap area in the approaching years. The Saints shouldn’t have a transparent successor for Carr, making Hooker an intriguing possibility. On the opposite hand, the New York Giants could be any other just right vacation spot for Hooker, given their younger QB Daniel Jones became 26 years outdated only a month earlier than the draft. If the Giants make a selection Hooker in the primary or second round, it could mirror the Philadelphia Eagles’ way in the 2020 NFL Draft once they picked Jalen Hurts as Carson Wentz’s doable alternative.
There are six different teams that could even be logical suits for Hooker. For example, the Detroit Lions appear to have already coated maximum in their bases with their spendy offseason, however they could spare their two draft selections in the second round to handle the long run quarterback place. Similarly, the Minnesota Vikings lack a top-tier QB prospect, and and not using a selections in the second round, they could business for Hooker or any other quarterback. The Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks could even be nice suits for Hooker.
