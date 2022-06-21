Henry Cuellar wins Democratic primary for South Texas congressional seat

Sign up for The Brief, our each day publication that retains readers up to the mark on probably the most important Texas news.
A recount has confirmed U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, because the winner of his hard-fought primary runoff, in line with the Texas Democratic Party.
The recount wrapped up Tuesday, and Cuellar picked up eight votes, defeating progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by 289 votes total, the occasion stated.
“As I said on election night, ‘the margin will hold’- and it has not only held but grown,” Cuellar stated in a press release earlier Tuesday. “I am proud to be your Democratic nominee for the 28th District of Texas.”
Cisneros conceded in a press release, saying she is going to “keep fighting to create a more progressive and accountable Democratic Party this year and work to turn Texas blue in November.”
Cuellar’s Democratic primary runoff was one among two in South Texas that had gone to recounts. In the opposite runoff, for the open seat within the fifteenth Congressional District, Michelle Vallejo remained the winner after a recount wrapped up final week.
Cuellar led Cisneros by 177 votes after election night time practically a month in the past. His lead grew to 281 votes by the point the ultimate ballots had been counted.
Cuellar had repeatedly declared victory, beginning on election night time, and dismissed the notion that a recount would change the end result.
His race towards Cisneros was filled with drama. The FBI raided his Laredo home in the course of the primary. Then in the course of the runoff, Politico revealed a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating a majority of justices may very well be prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, drawing extra consideration than ever to Cuellar’s opposition to abortion.
The runoff within the fifteenth Congressional District was additionally intently watched as a result of it’s anticipated to be probably the most aggressive House race this November in Texas. Vallejo, who ran as a progressive, led the reasonable Ruben Ramirez by 23 votes after election night time and by 30 votes after the ultimate ballots had been tallied. The recount elevated her result in 35 votes.
