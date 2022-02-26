Herb Douglas, Jr. inspires both as an Olympian and a businessman

NEW YORK – As we proceed to honor Black Historical past Month, we function a man who achieved wonderful issues for practically a century now: Herb Douglas, Jr., the Olympian, the businessman, and a lot extra.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston experiences, Douglas has the unimaginable distinction of being the oldest residing United State Olympic medalist. He competed at a time when racial discrimination was excessive, then ventured into the boardroom, the place it wasn’t significantly better. However he navigated both with class, and dignity.

Douglas was born to run, and he would begin at an early age, within the hilly streets of Pittsburgh.

“My mom would ship me to the shop, three to 4 instances some days, one time one other day. And I stored going up the hill, down the hill. They usually used say ‘The Jogging Douglases,'” he stated.

His mom and father would additionally make these journeys un and down these hills, dad with assistance from a information canine – the primary African American in the US to have one. He went blind when Herb Jr. was simply 5-years-old, however that did not cease him from main a productive life.

“Dad taught me how you can analyze, arrange, provoke, and comply with by. As a result of he could not have made it for 51 extra years,” Douglas stated.

He was so influenced by none apart from the good Jesse Owens, the four-time Olympic gold medalist within the 1936 video games, in entrance of Adolf Hitler. At 14, Douglas sought out his idol, who gave him some nice recommendation.

“At all times attempt to be proper, and carry out. Efficiency. We have now to carry out, what, higher than something to be even,” he stated.

Douglas took these classes into his personal Olympic journey in 1948 in London, the place he was one among solely eight African People to make the journey by ship. They instructed one another “You higher medal or do not come again.” All of them did, together with Douglas’ bronze medal within the lengthy soar.

“Once you stand on a podium and they’re enjoying the nationwide anthem, you would solely really feel good, ‘trigger you haven’t any different place,” he stated. “The USA is actually the best nation.”

Douglas hung up his cleats and entered the company world, and was a driving power at Hennessy, thanks primarily to the African American group.

“Throughout my time, I could not contact any white account, solely Black accounts. We constructed that up,” he stated.

Constructed it as much as #1 on the planet, and when he retired in 1987, he left three African American vice presidents. Herb Douglas, Jr. – an African American hero on the observe, on the soccer discipline, and within the boardroom.

Recognized as the patriarch of Moet-Hennessy USA, he’s in full retirement after a 30 yr profession in Schieffelin and Somerset. He’ll rejoice his 100th birthday in a couple of weeks, on March ninth.

