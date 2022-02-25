Here are the 9 D-FW restaurants and chefs named James Beard award semifinalists for 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the James Beard Foundation Awards have resumed, and North Texas had quite a good showing on the newly released list of 2022 semifinalists.

Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch was one of only two Texas restaurants to make the list for best new restaurant, and the restaurant’s executive chef Tiffany Derry was also named a semifinalist for best chef in Texas.

Also on the list of best chefs in Texas is Matt McCallister of Homewood, Misti Norris of Petra & the Beast, Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, Koji Yoshida of EBESU Robata & Sushi, and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José. José also received a spot for outstanding hospitality.

In the outstanding baker category, Maricsa Trejo of Richardson’s La Casita Bakeshop was one of only two Texans to be mentioned on the 20-person list.

The finalists for the James Beard awards will be announced March 16.

Here are all of the 2022 restaurant and chef award semifinalists from D-FW:

Best New Restaurant:

Roots Southern Table

Best Chef Texas:

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table

Matt McCallister, Homewood

Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge

Koji Yoshida, EBESU Robata & Sushi, Plano

Outstanding Baker:

Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop

Outstanding Bar Program:

Las Almas Rotas

Outstanding Wine Program:

Sachet

Outstanding Hospitality:

José