Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can obtain some reduction in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced it’s offering assistance in the type of grants to pay for short-term housing, private property loss and different disaster-related bills.

Ian survivors can apply for federal assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or through the use of the FEMA app.

Here is a county-by-county listing of those that are eligible for particular person assistance to residents:

Brevard County:

No updates have been made.

Flagler County:

Residents are eligible for assistance.

Lake County:

No updates have been made.

Marion County:

No updates have been made.

Orange County:

Residents are eligible for assistance.

Osceola County:

Residents are eligible for assistance.

Seminole County:

Residents are eligible for assistance.

Sumter County:

No updates have been made.

Volusia County:

Residents are eligible for assistance and Volusia County Public Library branches can be utilized as assets.

