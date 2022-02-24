Here are the North Texas schools dismissing early and closing Thursday for freezing weather

Some school districts are canceling classes as an expected winter storm begins to roll into North Texas.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Dallas area. But the worst conditions will occur tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service. Officials added that ice and sleet could accumulate on the roads for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties as well as other counties to the north.

Here are the districts that have canceled classes or activities:

Dallas County

Collin County

Tarrant County

Rockwall County

Rockwall ISD – All schools will be closed and after-school activities will be canceled Thursday.

Royse City ISD – Classes canceled Thursday.

Denton County

Colleges and universities

