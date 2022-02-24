Here are the North Texas schools dismissing early and closing Thursday for freezing weather

Some school districts are canceling classes as an expected winter storm begins to roll into North Texas.
A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Dallas area. But the worst conditions will occur tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service. Officials added that ice and sleet could accumulate on the roads for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties as well as other counties to the north.
Here are the districts that have canceled classes or activities:
Dallas County
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – All district schools and administrative offices will be closed on Thursday. All evening activities are canceled on Wednesday, according to a message on the district’s website.
- Cedar Hill ISD – The district is dismissing students early from class on Wednesday. All classes are canceled on Thursday.
- Coppell ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. The district will be closed on Thursday and classes will be canceled.
- Dallas ISD – All after school activities on Wednesday are canceled. All Dallas ISD schools will be closed on Thursday.
- DeSoto ISD – All after school activities on Wednesday canceled. Classes are canceled on Thursday.
- Garland ISD – Classes canceled on Thursday. The day will not need to be made up. All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. School closures include the district’s virtual school programs.
- Grand Prairie ISD – All after-school activities and evening classes are canceled on Wednesday. All schools will be closed and extracurricular activities are cancelled on Thursday.
- Highland Park ISD – The district will be closed on Thursday.
- Irving ISD – Classes canceled on Thursday. Because the district built in additional minutes into the calendar, students will not have to make the day up. The district will complete Wednesday as normal, but all after-school meetings and UIL activities have been canceled.
- Mesquite ISD – All after school activities are canceled on Wednesday. All schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Richardson ISD – After-school activities are canceled on Wednesday and school is canceled on Thursday.
- Sunnyvale ISD – The district is releasing students early from class at the middle and high school. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Wednesday.
Collin County
- Allen ISD – Beginning at 5:30 p.m. this evening, all after-school activities will be canceled. School is canceled on Thursday.
- Blue Ridge ISD – The district is dismissing students at noon on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” a tweet on the district’s account said. All after-school activities on Wednesday are canceled. Classes are canceled on Thursday.
- Community ISD – All after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday.
- Farmersville ISD – The district will release students at 12:30 p.m. today. The district will delay the start of classes on Thursday by two hours.
- Frisco ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. School is canceled on Thursday.
- Lovejoy ISD – The district is encouraging parents to pick up students as early as possible on Wednesday, although campuses will remain open and buses will run in the afternoon. All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. School is canceled on Thursday.
- McKinney ISD – All after-school and evening activities have been canceled for Wednesday. The district expects bus transportation delays in the afternoon, according to a message posted on the district website. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday.
- Melissa ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. The district will be closed on Thursday.
- Plano ISD – After-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. All schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday.
- Princeton ISD – The district canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday afternoon. Schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Prosper ISD – All after-school activities are canceled starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. School is canceled on Thursday.
- Wylie ISD – All schools and facilities will be closed Thursday. All evening events and activities scheduled for Thursday are also canceled. No virtual or remote learning will take place.
Tarrant County
- Arlington ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. All campuses and administrative locations will be closed on Thursday.
- Birdville ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. The district will be closed on Thursday.
- Crowley ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. Classes are canceled on Thursday.
- Eagle Mountain – Saginaw ISD – All schools and offices remain open for normal schedules on Wednesday, but all after-school activities are canceled.
- Everman ISD – All after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday. The district is releasing students early from class on Wednesday. Class is canceled on Thursday.
- Fort Worth ISD – The district canceled all after-school activities on Wednesday, according to an email from a district spokeswoman. The district will cancel classes and athletic events on Thursday.
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday.
- Hurst Euless Bedford ISD – All after-school activities on Wednesday are canceled.
- Keller ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday.
- Lake Worth ISD – The district is releasing students early on Wednesday.
- Mansfield ISD – The district will release students early on Wednesday and cancel all after-school activities. All schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday.
- White Settlement ISD – All after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday. The district will have a two hour early release on Wednesday.
Rockwall County
- Rockwall ISD – All schools will be closed and after-school activities will be canceled Thursday.
- Royse City ISD – Classes canceled Thursday.
Denton County
Colleges and universities
- Collin College – Work and classes are cancelled from Wednesday through Thursday.
- Dallas Baptist University – The campus will be closed starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday. Classes will be held virtually.
- Dallas College – All locations will be closed from Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Thursday. Classes are cancelled this evening and Thursday.
- Tarrant County College – Campuses will be closed starting today at 4 p.m. through Thursday.
- Texas A&M University-Commerce – The Commerce campus and Dallas site closed at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. The university will reopen on Friday.
- Texas Christian University – The campus will close and all classes are canceled beginning 1 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.
- Texas Wesleyan University – Classes will be held virtually through Thursday.
- Texas Woman’s University – Beginning at 3 p.m. today and through Thursday, in-person classes and events on the Denton and Dallas campuses are moved online or, in some cases, canceled.
- University of North Texas – Officials will close Denton and Frisco campuses at 3 p.m. today and they’ll remain closed through Thursday. All classes, including online and in-person, that begin at or after 3 p.m. are cancelled.
- University of North Texas at Dallas – The main campus and College of Law operations and classes will move to a virtual format from Wednesday through Thursday.
- The University of Texas at Arlington – The campus is closing today at 2:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Thursday. All classes, online and in-person, are cancelled.
- The University of Texas at Dallas – Classes and activities beginning at 3 p.m. and all day Thursday are cancelled.
The DMN Education Lab deepens the coverage and conversation about urgent education issues critical to the future of North Texas.
The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, The Meadows Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University and Todd A. Williams Family Foundation as well as from Garrett and Cecilia Boone. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control of the Education Lab’s journalism.