Here are the North Texas schools dismissing early and closing Thursday for freezing weather

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
Some school districts are canceling classes as an expected winter storm begins to roll into North Texas.

A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Dallas area. But the worst conditions will occur tonight and tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service. Officials added that ice and sleet could accumulate on the roads for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties as well as other counties to the north.

Here are the districts that have canceled classes or activities:

Dallas County

Collin County

Tarrant County

Rockwall County

  • Rockwall ISD – All schools will be closed and after-school activities will be canceled Thursday.
  • Royse City ISD – Classes canceled Thursday.

Denton County

Colleges and universities

  • Collin College – Work and classes are cancelled from Wednesday through Thursday.
  • Dallas Baptist University – The campus will be closed starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday. Classes will be held virtually.
  • Dallas College – All locations will be closed from Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Thursday. Classes are cancelled this evening and Thursday.
  • Tarrant County College – Campuses will be closed starting today at 4 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Texas A&M University-Commerce – The Commerce campus and Dallas site closed at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. The university will reopen on Friday.
  • Texas Christian University – The campus will close and all classes are canceled beginning 1 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.
  • Texas Wesleyan University – Classes will be held virtually through Thursday.
  • Texas Woman’s University – Beginning at 3 p.m. today and through Thursday, in-person classes and events on the Denton and Dallas campuses are moved online or, in some cases, canceled.
  • University of North Texas – Officials will close Denton and Frisco campuses at 3 p.m. today and they’ll remain closed through Thursday. All classes, including online and in-person, that begin at or after 3 p.m. are cancelled.
  • University of North Texas at Dallas – The main campus and College of Law operations and classes will move to a virtual format from Wednesday through Thursday.
  • The University of Texas at Arlington – The campus is closing today at 2:30 p.m. and will remain closed through Thursday. All classes, online and in-person, are cancelled.
  • The University of Texas at Dallas – Classes and activities beginning at 3 p.m. and all day Thursday are cancelled.

