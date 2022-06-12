Here Are The Top Water Parks In South Florida This Summer – NBC 6 South Florida

With college out in South Florida and the climate breaking data, many households are on the lookout for a approach to benefit from the open air whereas staying cool.

One of the methods to do this is by heading to an area water park. Here are a number of the ones in your space:

Miami Dade County

Tidal Cove Water Park: Located in Aventura, this water park is a part of JW Marriott however it’s open to the general public. The water park contains tons of slides, a lazy river, and a browsing simulator. Tickets vary from $75 to $95 and provides entry to bars and eating places contained in the resort.

Zoo Miami: While it isn’t identified for being a water park, the enduring Zoo positioned in Miami-Dade has a water space the place youngsters can calm down. The Splash Pad options 28 water-themed actions like cannons, waterfalls, and touch-activated rods spraying water. Tickets to the zoo are $18.95 for kids 3-12. Anyone 13 and older pays $22.95.

Broward County

T.Y. Park’s Castaway Island: This water park is understood for its marina with the choice to kayak. The park is split for each older youngsters and toddlers with a number of slides and play areas. Tickets are $9.50 per individual; $5.75 per individual after 3 p.m.​

C.B. Smith Park’s Paradise Cove: This water park affords a five-story tall water slide, a lazy river, and varied playgrounds to splash away. Tickets are $8 a day. and it drops to $5.75 per individual after 3 p.m.

Palm Beach County

Rapids Water Park: Located in West Palm Beach, this water park has 42 points of interest for the entire household to get pleasure from. It has varied thrill rides, a child’s space, and a lazy river. Tickets on weekdays are $49.99 whereas on weekends they’re $59.99. Children 2 and below go in free.