Here Comes the Rain | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

After one in every of the driest stretches in Oklahoma historical past, we’re lastly about to see some good rain probabilities transfer in.

Saturday will likely be cloudy and gentle. Highs will likely be in the mid-60’s to low-70’s.

The highest probability of rain will likely be throughout Central and Southwestern Oklahoma.

We will see extra rain probabilities Sunday. Highs Sunday will likely be again in the mid-70’s.

The rain will final via Tuesday.

After that we’ll see sunshine again as we head into subsequent weekend.