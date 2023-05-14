Here Comes the Sun: Actor Jennifer Garner and novelist Laura Dave, plus saving general stores





In this week’s episode of “CBS Sunday Morning,” audience are handled to a more in-depth exam of a few of the maximum intriguing subjects of the week. Actor Jennifer Garner and novelist Laura Dave take a seat down with reporter Jonathan Vigliotti to talk about their involvement in the restricted collection, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is according to Dave’s novel. Viewers desirous about the display can catch a closer dialogue of its advent and affect.

But there is extra to this episode than simply superstar interviews. Conor Knighton takes a travel to New England to focus on the inspiring people who are doing their section to save lots of the liked general stores of their communities. It’s a heartwarming phase that showcases the resilience and willpower of on a regular basis other folks.

This phase, referred to as "Here Comes the Sun," is only one of the many charming options that "CBS Sunday Morning" has to supply its audience.