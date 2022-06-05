Here’s how Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando this summer

article

SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida academics free limitless admission to its theme park this summer time.

“In recognition of the significance SeaWorld locations on schooling and the essential position educators play in shaping the information, understanding, and appreciation of the following technology of worldwide residents, SeaWorld will supply free admission for Florida licensed Okay-12 classroom academics to amplify their instructional efforts each out and in of the classroom,” SeaWorld talked about in a assertion on its web site.

All vigorous and licensed Okay-12 Florida college academics can profit from complimentary park admission by the use of Aug. 31, 2022, using the SeaWorld Florida Trainer Card.

To entry the free coach card, public college educators ought to pre-register on-line using the ID.me course of solely, as this isn’t going to be on the market on the park, in accordance to SeaWorld.

After academics are verified, they’re going to wish to go to SeaWorld’s website and finish the ticketing course of. After that, the ticket will probably be emailed to the coach.

Non-public college academics will wish to current a letter from their college principal on official letterhead stating that you are a coach, along with a Florida Image ID and paystub on the doorway gate. Employees on the doorway gate will verify their eligibility and provide private college academics with their Florida Trainer Card.

Visitors age three and older that accompany a coach to the park will wish to purchase a ticket for admission.