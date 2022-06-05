Here’s how Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is providing Florida academics free limitless admission to its theme park this summer time.
“In recognition of the significance SeaWorld locations on training and the important position educators play in shaping the data, understanding, and appreciation of the subsequent era of worldwide residents, SeaWorld will supply free admission for Florida licensed Ok-12 classroom academics to amplify their instructional efforts each out and in of the classroom,” SeaWorld mentioned in a statement on its website.
All energetic and authorized Ok-12 Florida college academics can make the most of complimentary park admission by means of Aug. 31, 2022, utilizing the SeaWorld Florida Trainer Card.
To entry the free instructor card, public college educators should pre-register on-line utilizing the ID.me course of solely, as this won’t be accessible on the park, in line with SeaWorld.
After academics are verified, they might want to go to SeaWorld’s web site and end the ticketing course of. After that, the ticket will probably be emailed to the instructor.
Non-public college academics might want to present a letter from their college principal on official letterhead stating that you’re a instructor, together with a Florida Image ID and paystub on the entrance gate. Workers on the entrance gate will confirm their eligibility and supply non-public college academics with their Florida Trainer Card.
Friends age three and older that accompany a instructor to the park might want to buy a ticket for admission.