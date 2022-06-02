Here’s how much they jumped overnight in Florida – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — One other day, one other file excessive for Florida gasoline costs.
A 7-cent spike despatched the common price for a gallon of gasoline to $4.71, AAA mentioned Thursday.
In the middle of two days, the value of normal unleaded gas rose 14 cents a gallon.
In comparison with a 12 months in the past, drivers in The Sunshine State are paying $1.85 extra per gallon.
The underside line: For those who plan to refill your empty 15-gallon gasoline tank Thursday, count on to spend about $70.
On Tuesday, AAA famous that the worldwide gas market was driving up the price of gasoline, pointing to grease costs, which traded greater after the European Union introduced a partial ban on Russian oil imports.
An economics professor from Florida Gulf Coast College mentioned summer time journey and the quantity of individuals visiting is one other issue contributing to the state’s gasoline costs trending upward.
“We’re seeing important ranges of journey throughout what is taken into account our low season relative to what we’ve seen prior to now,” mentioned FGCU’s Tom Smythe, PH.D.
Smythe mentioned if demand doesn’t decelerate, Florida might see costs rise to $5 a gallon within the subsequent month or so.
