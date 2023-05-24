Here’s how other big D-FW commercial property deals compare with chart-topper CityLine

The 4 CityLine towers in Richardson, which bought for $800 million, set a excessive same old for North Texas actual property transactions. The high-rise complicated, spanning over 2 million sq. ft on Bush Turnpike and Plano Road, is now to be had on the market as soon as once more, as commercial property gross sales decline considerably in Dallas-Fort Worth and around the country.

In 2016, the CityLine constructions have been bought via a world funding workforce consisting of Korean and U.S. companions. Now, Newmark Group, a commercial property company, is advertising and marketing the constructions to doable consumers international.

The final sale of the CityLine towers nearly six years in the past nonetheless surpasses any other fresh acquire of commercial property within the D-FW space.

A fund of Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate bought the landmark constructions Crescent complicated in 2021. (Juan Figueroa/ The Dallas Morning News) (Juan Figueroa)

Other large-scale development gross sales in North Texas come with the sale of The Union Dallas construction north of downtown for nearly $370 million in 2020.

However, in spite of North Texas main the country with over $42 billion in commercial property purchases final 12 months, gross sales have lowered via over 70% this 12 months because of upper rates of interest and harder lending requirements.