Here’s how our temperatures have changed over the years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is known for its scorching summer season season days and sandy shores, nonetheless for lots of recent residents, this may be their first summer season season within the Sunshine State.

So proper right here’s just a bit tip, seize the sunscreen, shades, and water to stay hydrated!

The primary day of meteorological summer season season started June 1st and it’s protected to say the Florida summer season season heat is coming once more in full strain.

On widespread, the temperature for the month of June in Jacksonville sits at 89.9 ranges, and easily ultimate week we observed 2 days above widespread within the 90s.

Researchers at Local weather Central take a look at 52 years of data going once more to 1970 and observed that Jacksonville has seen an increase of 12 days above common over the whole summer season season. With our widespread summer season season temperature rising by about 1 diploma.

Growing by merely 1 diploma might appear to be nothing nonetheless any temperature enhance can lead to a multitude of points. A warmer surroundings can preserve further moisture, which could contribute to further costly flooding. Research venture a 10-15% widespread enhance in rainfall prices of tropical cyclones in a 2°C warming scenario.

Publicity to extreme heat makes it troublesome for our our our bodies to relax off, resulting in heat-related diseases along with heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and doubtlessly lethal medical emergencies like heat stroke.

Warmth Exhaustion Security (News4JAX)

With many days within the 90s ahead this summer season season it’s very important we talk about heat safety.

You’ll want to drink a great deal of water, uncover shade when exterior, placed on lightweight and light-weight coloration garments and cut back strenuous actions exterior all through the height afternoon.

Florida isn’t the solely state seeing this enhance in temperatures.

In actuality, probably the most very important modifications have been all through the southwestern United States with Reno Nevada rising its widespread summer season season temperature by 10.9°f.