Here’s how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is America’s biggest sporting event of the year. Last year, more than 90 million viewers tuned in to watch the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi trophy and the title of Super Bowl champions. Whether you’re planning to watch this year’s game out of a true love for football; excitement over the traditional game day snacks; or just to catch the iconic commercials and often history making half-time show, Super Bowl LVI is an event you won’t want to miss.

This year, the Super Bowl falls on February 13, aka Valentine’s Day weekend. The Los Angeles Rams will be facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at their home stadium in Inglewood, California. Sportsline currently has the LA Rams favored to win. If the Rams win this year’s big game, Rams coach Sean McVay (36) will be the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl. Tickets to this year’s game are currently breaking records as the most expensive Super Bowl tickets ever.

Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show is set to make music history, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all performing together for the first time. Collectively, the performers will be bringing 43 Grammy awards to the SoFi Stadium stage.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, February 13, 2022. The game will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2022:

Not sure which channel will air the Super Bowl on this year? Or perhaps you’ve recently cut that cable cord and want to know where to stream the Super Bowl this year. You’ve got plenty of options. Super Bowl LVI will be televised by NBC, making Peacock and the NBC Sports app the easiest way to stream the game if you don’t have cable or a TV antenna.

Peacock

Premium Peacock subscribers have access to stream all of NBC’s NFL Playoff games and Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

Peacock Premium has two tiers, a $5 monthly ad-supported subscription, and a $10 monthly ad-free subscription. If you plan on watching this year’s Super Bowl live, the tier difference won’t matter, as all livestream content will have ads included regardless — and who would want to miss out on those great Super Bowl commercials anyway?

Peacock, $5 and up monthly

NBC Sports App

If you have NBC through a cable subscription but still want the option of streaming the Super Bowl on a smartphone or tablet, the NBC Sports App will also be livestreaming this year’s game.

Hulu + Live TV

A subscription to Hulu Live TV offers unlimited access to all local and national NFL games, as well as access to NBC live content. The streaming service also grants subscribers access to NFL Network — a channel with year-round football content. Watch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live NFL regular season games, studio shows and a variety of original NFL-centric series.

For an additional $10 per month, sports fans get Hulu’s sports add-on package with NFL RedZone. It offers seven hours of Sunday Night Football action every week.

HULU + Live TV, $70 and up monthly

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric option for catching the Super Bowl with access to NBC content, as well as every NFL game, all season long.

In addition to football, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. A la YouTube TV and Roku, NFL Network is included in the basic package, while NFL RedZone costs an additional $11 per month.

FuboTV, starting at $65 per month

Amplified HDTV antenna

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on local NBC affiliates, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the game if you don’t have a cable or streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims to have a 200-mile range and comes with an 18-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4.3 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $30

What teams are playing in this year’s Super Bowl?

This past weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship games determined the two teams getting a shot at the Vince Lombardi trophy this year: The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year’s Super Bowl makes the Rams the second team in Super Bowl history to play in the Super Bowl while also playing host at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Last year’s Super Bowl saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond-James Stadium.

This year, Rams coach Sean McVay could become the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl at the age of 36. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 38, and combined, these two are the youngest pair of coaches to face off in the Super Bowl.

The LA Rams are currently favored to win (-4) according to Sportsline.

Super Bowl merch

Want to rep your favorite football team on game day this year? Here’s some great fan merchandise for the Rams and Bengals to help you show your team pride on February 13.

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt

This classic Rams T-shirt will let everyone know what team you’re rooting for. The pre-shrunk tee runs up to a 2XL.

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt, $28

Cincinnati Bengals ’47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat

Bet you don’t have a hat like this yet. The adjustable cap comes in black and features a velcro-back closure.

Cincinnati Bengals ’47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat, $32

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt

This T-shirt is a great option for people who want to look sporty, but not too sporty. It features the LA Rams logo for some extra team spirit. The tee runs up to a 2XL.

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt: $45

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt

Stay cozy and show off your team spirit with this hooded Bengals sweatshirt. Order it ASAP so it arrives before the Super Bowl.

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt, $55

NFL plastic snack helmet

This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your Super Bowl party. The removable trays are dishwasher safe. This snack helmet is available in both the Rams and Bengals style.

NFL plastic snack helmet, $60

NFL charcoal relaxed-fit T-shirt

Wear this shirt and look extra FAN-tastic while you sing the Bengals fight song. “Touchdown Bengals, get some points upon that board and win a game for Cincinnati!”

NFL charcoal relaxed fit T-shirt, $28

Who will win Super Bowl LVI?

The Los Angeles Rams are the current favorite (-185) to win Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals (+160) per Caesars Sportsbook via CBS Sports.

According to the American Gaming Association, Americans are expected to bet nearly $8 billion on Super Bowl 56, shattering the previous record high of $4.3 billion.

Tune in to the big game on February 13 to find out who will win Super Bowl 56.

Who is performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are joining musical forces for the very first time for Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show.

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” PepsiCo’s senior vice president of media, sports and entertainment, Adam Harter, said in a statement. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

How to get tickets to the Super Bowl

Tickets for Super Bowl LVI are the most expensive Super Bowl tickets in history. CBS Essentials looked into the prices available at some of the biggest ticket resale outlets, including StubHub and Ticketmaster. The cheapest seats we could find at SoFi Stadium start at $5,000 after fees and rise as high as $50,000 for 50-yard-line VIP seats.

The least expensive, in-person Super Bowl LVI experience will have you sitting in the upper-most stands of SoFi Stadium, so sports fans will want to combine these tickets with a quality pair of binoculars for viewing the field. (You’ll also need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in no matter where you sit.)

Vivid Seats is offering the lowest price on nosebleed Super Bowl tickets that we have seen. The lowest priced individual tickets start around $4,400 and are located in the upper most 500 section of SoFi Stadium. Fees are not included in these prices, which can add an additional $1,000 — or, in some cases, much more — to the final price.

Note that some seats require you to buy a block of two tickets or more.

Vivid Seats Super Bowl tickets, starting at $4,435 (plus fees)

Ticketmaster also has Super Bowl tickets at comparable prices. The most affordable seats start at $4,500 (plus sizable fees). The seats are in the 500 section of SoFi Stadium. The most premium seats in the VIP section, closest to the 50-yard line, are also available, but Cincinnati Bengals fans should expect to pay up to $50,000 for the privilege of sitting there. (Tickets near the Los Angeles Rams bench are roughly half the price.)

Ticketmaster Super Bowl tickets, starting at $4,500 (plus fees)

StubHub has Super Bowl tickets. The most affordable seats start around $4,650 (plus sizable fees). They are in the 500 section of SoFi Stadium. There are VIP tickets available at StubHub as well.

StubHub Super Bowl tickets, starting at $4,650 (plus fees)

After seeing these prices, it might be more worth it to ball out on Super Bowl food, Rams and Bengals merch and just watch the big game at home in a comfy chair on a brand new 4K television.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi stadium located in Inglewood, California. SoFi stadium is home to the Rams and the Chargers.

Super Bowl snacks:

Staying home and watching the Super Bowl in the comfort of your own home this Sunday? CBS Essentials rounded up some extravagant and delicious Super Bowl Sunday meal options some of the nation’s hottest restaurants. Check out our curated menu, all available to order on Goldbelly and deliverable right to your front door in time for the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams: Kogi BBQ x Field Roast Vegan “Stadium Dog” hot dog kit

What screams Los Angeles more than plant-based fare? Roy Choi’s Kogi taco truck, a fusion of Mexican and Korean street food, put the Los Angeles food truck scene on the map. This vegan dog, slathered in Choi’s signature Kogi slaw, cilantro-onion lime relish, three salsas, roasted sesame seeds and melted dairy-free cheese, was inspired by the chef’s trips to Dodgers stadium as a kid.

Kogi BBQ x Field Roast Vegan “Stadium Dog” hot dog kit four pack, $45

Cincinnati Bengals: Skyline Chili Cincinnati Chili

Elevate your chili-cheese-dog game with a dozen cans of famous Skyline Chili, from the noted Cincinnati diner. Supply your own hot dogs, steamed buns, chopped onions, shredded cheese and mustard, and Bengals fans will be transported back to the Midwestern spot.

Skyline Chili Cincinnati Chili 12 pack, $99

Buffalo Bills: Picasso’s Pies Buffalo style pizza

Not to be confused with New York-style pizza (large, round and thin crust), pies from Buffalo tend to be rectangularly shaped, cooked to a crisp, and oozing with cheese and pepperoni. Order a few of Picasso’s Pies’ famous Buffalo-style pizzas, made-to-order and promptly frozen prior to shipping.

Picasso’s Pies Buffalo style pizza two-pack, $89

Kansas City Chiefs: Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque sampler

Arthur Bryant’s serves up some of the most famous BBQ west of the Mississippi. This variety pack serves eight and includes an assortment of spare ribs, baby back ribs, pulled pork, burnt ends and your choice of sauce.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque sampler, $159

Looking for more delivery meal options ahead of Super Bowl Sunday? Check out our full selection here.

Super Bowl party essentials: TVs, air fryers and more

Hosting a game day party for Super Bowl LVI? Here are some watch-party essentials you might need.

The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

This IP55 dust- and water-resistant QLED 4K television, designed for outdoor use, features an anti-glare screen. It comes with an IP56-rated remote control, and multiple voice assistants are built in. It’s $500 off at Samsung right now.

Add on an outdoor-rated the Terrace sound bar for $700 — a savings of $500 when you bundle.

55″ The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV, $2,999 (reduced from $3,499)

55″ Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

No matter what stream of the game you’re watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you see the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The TV is also compatible with most voice assistants.

55″ Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround-sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $300 (reduced from $400)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)



Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipes to try:

Cosori air fryer: $93 at Amazon



With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on more than 5,800 reviews, the lightweight Cosori is popular air fryer. It’s available in four colors and 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes, with 11 one-touch presets and 13 cooking functions.

Cosori air fryer, $93 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair

Cozy up to watch the Super Bowl in this bean bag chair that comes in two colors. It has a built-in handle that makes it easy to move.

Big Joe hug standard bean bag chair, $87

