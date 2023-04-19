Here’s what happened to three Jacksonville officers shot this year





The news that a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer used to be shot on Tuesday evening marks the 3rd incidence of that nature this year, which is extraordinary and suits the entire choice of incidents from 2017 to 2022, in accordance to information from the Times-Union. All three officers had been shot at shut vary within the head house, however thankfully, all of them survived. Two of the attackers had been killed within the resulting gunfire, and the 3rd dedicated suicide. Despite most effective one in every of them having a vital legal report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and regulation enforcement are puzzled and dissatisfied by way of what they see as a upward push in assaults on police officers all over the country. Some imagine that it’s due to distrust of regulation enforcement, perpetuated by way of common pictures and news studies of police brutality, whilst others declare that the undisciplined or unscrupulous officers are within the minority. Regardless, the main undertaking of the police, coverage, will have to no longer be lost sight of or obstructed. Here are the main points of the three officer shootings that experience passed off within the town this year, in accordance to the Sheriff’s Office.