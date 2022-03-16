Here’s what Tom Brady’s dad had to say about the Buccaneers QB’s sudden return to NFL for 2022 season

Tom Brady is again. And it’s doable he by no means actually wished to depart. Or a minimum of that’s what Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., recommended on Mike Greenberg’s “Greeny” podcast this week, whereas addressing his son’s return from retirement to the Buccaneers. Days after Brady’s abrupt announcement that he’d be coming again only one month after leaving the NFL, his dad hinted that untimely studies of Brady’s retirement prompted the QB to hold it up, including that the complete Brady household agreed the seven-time Super Bowl champion nonetheless belongs on the sphere.

*”We’re blissful as could possibly be that Tommy has made the choice to come back again,” Brady Sr. mentioned, per JoeBucsFan.com. “They had been saying his retirement earlier than he even retired. , the media made the information. He was not able to make any determination and didn’t make any determination, however (ESPN’s Adam) Schefter and (NFL Media’s Jeff) Darlington acknowledged it as reality. , he hadn’t made any determination on that.”

Brady proceeded to announce his retirement simply days after preliminary studies that he was planning to name it a profession. However within the 40 days he spent “away” from the sport, his dad defined, he confirmed that his place remained within the NFL.

“(He) had time to mirror together with his household, you realize, (on) what offers him the best pleasure in his life, they usually all agreed that that is the trail ahead that works finest for the Brady household,” Brady Sr. mentioned. “He’s blissful as could be … It simply took a bit of little bit of time to type this factor out. I imply, he’s type of in uncharted territory … Not very many individuals get to to make this determination at 44 years of age, occurring 45.”

As for Brady’s readiness for 2022, his 23rd NFL season, Brady Sr. mentioned his son couldn’t be extra ready.

“He simply doesn’t play soccer,” he mentioned. “He’s a soccer participant to the soles of his sneakers. He loves each minute of it … Nothing replaces the enjoyment that he will get being on the 100-yard soccer discipline.”