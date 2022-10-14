Here’s when Florida’s Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued

article

Beginning in October, Florida college students who qualify at no cost or reduced-price lunch will be eligible for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).

Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will be issued to all school-aged kids who’ve free or reduced-price lunch by the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) in the course of the 2021-2022 faculty yr.

Each eligible scholar will get a one-time summer time 2022 P-EBT advantage of $391.

The profit is anticipated to be issued starting in October and will run by November 2022, based on the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits will additionally be issued for kids beneath age 6 who obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) help in the course of the summer time and are collaborating in a childcare setting.

How to get the Florida Pandemic EBT profit

Households already receiving SNAP benefits will obtain Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits on their present EBT playing cards. Households that obtained P-EBT benefits in the course of the prior faculty yr will obtain benefits on their present P-EBT card, and households that would not have an EBT or P-EBT card will obtain a P-EBT card within the mail with benefits mechanically loaded.

Those who misplaced their card and want a substitute ought to name 1-833-311-0321.

If you misplaced your P-EBT card, or your suppose your scholar/little one qualifies, however you haven’t obtained funds in your card by November 30, 2022, it’s best to name 1-833-311-0321.