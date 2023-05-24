Here’s where Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new pad falls on the list of priciest U.S. homes

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly set a new record by purchasing a 30,000-square-foot home in Malibu, California for $200 million, making it the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the U.S. The couple paid in cash for the property, which is located on an exclusive stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway and is dubbed an “architectural masterpiece” by TMZ. Real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller notes that while the purchase is California’s priciest ever, it falls short of the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., a midtown Manhattan condo owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, which set a record of almost $239 million four years ago. Here are the top 10 priciest homes ever sold in the U.S., as calculated by Miller.



