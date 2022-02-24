Here’s where two shows about D-FW ax killer Candy Montgomery are filming

Months after they were announced, two shows about an infamous North Texas killer are being filmed, bringing them each a step closer to the screen.

HBO Max and Hulu are at work on separate miniseries about Candy Montgomery, a Wylie woman who killed her friend with 41 blows from an ax in 1980.

Montgomery, a 30-year-old mother of two, was acquitted of murder the same year after a trial that drew the kind of interest you can imagine. The stunning verdict came after an elaborate self-defense argument from Montgomery’s legal team.

HBO Max’s retelling, Love and Death, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery. Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley are executive producers. The Hulu version, titled Candy, stars Jennifer Biel.

Hoping to catch a glimpse of them around town? Don’t count on it. The HBO Max series has been filming in Hutto, Texas, outside Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman. This week, the show will shoot in Georgetown at the Williamson County Courthouse and other spots, the paper reported.

Rounding out the cast for Love and Death are Lily Rabe, who plays the victim, Betty Gore; Dallas-born Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, who plays Gore’s husband; and Patrick Fugit as Montgomery’s husband.

Candy Montgomery and her husband, Pat, leave the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney in 1980. (DMN File)

Hulu’s production stars Jessica Biel as Montgomery. And recent photos show the wife of Justin Timberlake makes a pretty good ‘80s Texas church mother with the help of a hair and makeup team. A blue mod style dress, square-framed glasses and that distinctive left-side part have her looking much like Montgomery does in courtroom photos from 50 years ago.

Decatur, Ga., is where Biel and the Hulu cast have been filming, according to reports.

Neither Hulu nor HBO Max’s series has a firm release date yet, but HBO’s is expected to come out sometime this year.