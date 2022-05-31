Here’s who’s competing at the 16th Cliburn Piano Competition in Fort Worth

The 16th Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors begins in Fort Price this week. Thirty younger pianists will compete for money prizes totaling $265,000, together with administration companies price greater than $1 million.

Among the many rivals shall be Dmytro Choni, a 28-year-old Ukrainian who auditioned right here shortly after his household fled Kyiv throughout the siege.

The Kyiv-born Choni relies in Graz, Austria, however has family and friends members in Ukraine. He stated throughout the auditions that he “tried to only give attention to the music.”

The usually quadrennial competitors, delayed one yr by the coronavirus pandemic, shall be held June 2-18.

Seventy-two rivals had been chosen from 388 worldwide candidates for screening auditions held March 6-12 at Texas Christian College’s PepsiCo Recital Corridor.

An early digital rendering of the Van Cliburn Live performance Corridor on the new Texas Christian College Music Middle. (Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors)

Russians make up the most important group of rivals by nation, with six, adopted by China with 5. 4 pianists are coming from South Korea and three from the USA.

Whereas some arts organizations protested the Russian invasion of Ukraine by boycotting Russian performers and ensembles, the Cliburn just isn’t doing so.

The competitors will comprise 4 rounds, together with solo recitals and concerto performances with the Fort Price Symphony Orchestra. The chamber music spherical included in previous years has been dropped.

Preliminary and quarterfinal rounds — June 2-Four and June 5-6, respectively — shall be held at TCU’s new Van Cliburn Live performance Corridor. The semifinal and ultimate rounds — June 18-12 and June 14-18 — shall be at Bass Efficiency Corridor.

Right here’s the listing of rivals, along with Choni. (Ages listed are for time of the competitors.)

Tianxu An, China, 23; Yangrui Cai, China, 21; Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25; Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23; Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31; Francesco Granata, Italy, 23; Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23; Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20; Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20;

Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30; Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23; Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19; Andrew Li, United States, 22; Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18; Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26; Kate Liu, United States, 28; Ziyu Liu, China, 24; Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25; Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, 27;

Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26; Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28; Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27; Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27; Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23; Yutong Solar, China, 26; Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28; Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26; Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22; and Xiaolu Zang, China, 22.

Van Cliburn Worldwide Piano Competitors in Fort Price. Preliminary (June 2-4) and quarterfinal (June 5-6) rounds at Van Cliburn Live performance Corridor at Texas Christian College, 2900 W. Lowden St. Semifinal (June 8-12) and ultimate (June 14-18) rounds at Bass Efficiency Corridor, Fourth and Commerce. Single tickets $30 to $225; subscription packages from $162 to $2,900. 817-738-6536. cliburn.org.