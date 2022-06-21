Hernando County man 2nd American to die fighting in Ukraine

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man who lived in Hernando County is the second identified American to have died whereas fighting in Ukraine, the State Department confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

Stephen Zabielski, 52, died on May 15 in the Ukrainian village of Dorozhniank, in accordance to an online obituary.

Zabielski was a local of New York however lived in Hernando County on the time of his dying, the obituary mentioned.

The State Department confirmed his dying, which was first reported by Rolling Stone, and offered the next assertion.

“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine. We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further.”

According to his obituary, Zabielski is survived by his spouse and 5 stepchildren. It mentioned he, “enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley.”

The solely different American identified to have died fighting in Ukraine is Willy Cancel, a Marine Corps veteran, who was killed in April.