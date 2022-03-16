He’s b-a-a-ck: Lil Nas X returns to Twitter after “maternity leave”

Mike Coppola/Getty Photographs for iHeartRadio

Lil Nas X is alive and properly, and again on Twitter.

After taking a three-month break from social media — which prompted followers to fret that one thing unhealthy might need occurred to him — the “Montero” rapper returned on Wednesday with a killer joke.

“why are individuals stunned i’ve been away for thus lengthy?” he wrote. “have y’all actually by no means heard of maternity depart?”

As you might recall, Nas X referred to his debut album, Montero, as a “child” that he was “giving start to,” full with being pregnant photographs. The “child” is now six months previous.

The star then teased, “i’m so pleased i’m again on the web. i missed me a lot.”

However one of the best information is that Lil Nas X has new music for us: He tweeted an image of two totally different songs — “Late to the Get together,” that includes NBA YoungBoy, and “Down Souf Hoes,” that includes Saucy Santana — and requested, “Which one y’all need first?”

When Saucy Santana, who, like Lil Nas, is an overtly homosexual rapper, reacted to the publish, Nas announced, “we finna fck the summer season up.”

Followers, in fact, have been overjoyed. One joked, “Ever since lil nas x got here again i’ve gotten a girlfriend, a secure job, wholesome hobbies that I like to do day by day, my household has re-accepted me I to their lives and I’ve been the happiest I’ve been in a very long time. I couldn’t have carried out it with out you.”

One other wrote, “he’s again!!!! the world is therapeutic!”

However one fan cautioned, “Don’t ever try this once more with out warning us first!”

Lil Nas X will return to TV on April three as a performer on the Grammy Awards; he is up for 5 trophies in all.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.