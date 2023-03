Regarding “Editorial: Is TEA takeover of Houston ISD about kids or politics? There’s one way to know,” (March 1): Republicans appear made up our minds to forget about other people’s vote casting rights. We elected our faculty board. They are those who are meant to run our colleges. The governor isn’t the varsity board. The Republicans in the Legislature weren’t elected to run Houston faculties; the Houston faculty board was once.

Stay in your lane. The Texas Constitution doesn’t make the governor dictator of all govt ranges in Texas. Republicans proceed their march towards totalitarian energy.

Bruce Ellis, Houston

Regarding “What a state takeover of Houston ISD could mean for parents, students: 7 things to know,” (March 1): Reading in regards to the state takeover of HISD has raised my ire and it sounds as if that of many others hereabouts. Although I think blessed to live in within sight Cypress, it’s my feeling that issues reminiscent of the ones of this faculty board can, and unquestionably will have to, be treated by way of in the neighborhood elected government. Candidly, the intrusion of the Texas Education Agency isn’t my cup of TEA (pun meant).

Ted Shaw, Cypress

Toxic disposal

Regarding “Opinion: Lina Hidalgo wrong to question Ohio toxic wastewater disposal,” (Feb. 28): They “doth protest too much, methinks.” You couldn’t say it higher than Shakespeare’s Hamlet after studying those letters. The writers criticize County Judge Lina Hidalgo and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee for doing their jobs as elected officers to give protection to the voters and unborn in their districts by way of wondering the dangers of delivery and “disposing” poisonous waste from East Palestine into their Texas districts. These elected officers didn’t declare they’d petrochemical trade experience, nor did they declare they have been biochemical professionals in cancer-causing chemical compounds like vinyl chloride.

They have been doing their due diligence as elected officers by way of asking difficult questions and in the hunt for solutions from actual technical professionals, who confidently don’t put earnings sooner than the well being and protection folks and our kids. It’s precisely what President Reagan mentioned: “Trust but verify.” It seems like we particularly wish to test that there’s “nothing to worry about” and that it is “…a very benign waste that is less toxic than the many chemicals trucked around Houston every day.”

Anthony Veneruso, Sugar Land

Congratulations to our native politicians for punishing a neighborhood industry for doing a task they do neatly: remediating — no longer dumping, as one baby-kisser described it — a portion of the water run-off that incorporates diluted vinyl chloride from the firefighting effort on the East Palestine derailment. All as a result of they’d no longer been knowledgeable, even supposing there is not any law requiring them to be told. No downside, ship it in different places. Nothing like a political candidate sensing some media consideration and the chance to attain political issues.

Meanwhile, in way over 2 billion gallons in line with 12 months (that’s over 5 million gallons in line with day) of natural vinyl chloride transfer during the house safely and in accordance with all appropriate laws each and every 12 months. Good factor they don’t find out about that.

Ken Wasilewski, Kingwood

Texas’ status

Regarding “Tomlinson: Texas GOP lawmakers propose laws attacking freedom, liberty and property rights,” (March 1): The print model of this newsletter had the headline: “GOP bills ruining Texas’ standing.” Stop me in case you have heard this sooner than, however how a lot “standing” is left to be ruined in Texas?

Texas’ excessive politics, as championed by way of the loathsome threesome (Abbott, Patrick, Paxton) is already the laughingstock of the country (a minimum of the section that can pay consideration), so Texas Republicans should no longer concern being referred to as out for doubling down on their tradition wars. Bonus: it is such a lot more uncomplicated to rile up uninformed Texas citizens (and draw in out of state profit-above-all-else firms) than to in reality govern. By govern, I imply bettering infrastructure, schooling, kid and circle of relatives wellbeing, inexpensive well being care — the listing is lengthy.

Nothing will alternate so long as we praise politicians pandering to citizens. How are we able to forestall this vicious cycle? Voters getting knowledgeable, by way of studying the Houston Chronicle, as an example, and tuning in to different accountable media (and tuning out pretend news organizations like Fox News and Newsmax) can be a excellent first step, however the odds of that taking place don’t seem to be excellent.

Let’s be thankful for the news the Houston Chronicle supplies and the platform they provide to very good columnists reminiscent of Mr. Chris Tomlinson, who is helping counter the poisonous rhetoric emanating from Austin and warns us about pending regulation.

Michael Waldau, Houston