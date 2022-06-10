Hialeah woman arrested after manicure links her to child porn

MIAMI – A Hialeah woman is going through disturbing fees after police stated her nail polish helped observe her down.
Christina Marie Hernandez is charged with 13 counts of possessing child pornography photos.
Investigators stated the 29-year-old would add the movies on the messaging app “Kik” via her personal account.
That account additionally reportedly held photos of Hernandez and her distinctive nails.
According to our companions on the Miami Herald, police stated the nail photos have been uploaded on Hernandez’s Instagram and Tiktok accounts, on the identical day — offering extra proof that linked her to the child pornography video uploads.
Hernandez has since bonded out of jail.