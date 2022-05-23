HickoryRealEstateGroupwelcomesKayNewsome|LocalBusinessNews

Skip to content
HICKORY—HickoryRealEstateGroupannouncedthatKayNewsomehasjoineditsfirmasaRealtor/broker. NewsomeisoriginallyfromTroutman.ShelivedinKentuckyfornineyearsandreturnedtotheCatawbaValleyin2021andcurrentlylivesinLenoir.Newsomeenjoysspendingtimewithherdaughterwhoisalmost14yearsold.Theyhavethreedogsandtwocatsthattheyrescued.RealestateisanewadventureforNewsome,andsheiseagertogetstarted. "WearethrilledthatKayisjoiningourgroup,"saidMikeKelly,broker/ownerofHickoryRealEstateGroup."Asoneofouragents,Kayhasaccesstohigh-qualitytraining,greatmarketingtools,powerfultechnology,andanunmatchedsocialmediaprogramintheHickoryarea." HickoryRealEstateGroupisafull-servicerealestatebrokeragecompanyspecializinginresidentialandcommercialproperties. Sincestartingin2010,ithascontinuedtogrowandnowhas32agentshelpingbuyersandsellersintheHickoryarea.
