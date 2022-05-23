HickoryRealEstateGroupwelcomesKayNewsome|LocalBusinessNews

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
HICKORY—HickoryRealEstateGroupannouncedthatKayNewsomehasjoineditsfirmasaRealtor/broker.

NewsomeisoriginallyfromTroutman.ShelivedinKentuckyfornineyearsandreturnedtotheCatawbaValleyin2021andcurrentlylivesinLenoir.Newsomeenjoysspendingtimewithherdaughterwhoisalmost14yearsold.Theyhavethreedogsandtwocatsthattheyrescued.RealestateisanewadventureforNewsome,andsheiseagertogetstarted. 

“WearethrilledthatKayisjoiningourgroup,”saidMikeKelly,broker/ownerofHickoryRealEstateGroup.”Asoneofouragents,Kayhasaccesstohigh-qualitytraining,greatmarketingtools,powerfultechnology,andanunmatchedsocialmediaprogramintheHickoryarea.”

HickoryRealEstateGroupisafull-servicerealestatebrokeragecompanyspecializinginresidentialandcommercialproperties.

Sincestartingin2010,ithascontinuedtogrowandnowhas32agentshelpingbuyersandsellersintheHickoryarea.

