High gas prices could keep Florida residents from evacuating during hurricanes, says poll | Florida News | Tampa

File gasoline costs may make many Floridians much less prepared to evacuate if they’re threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto membership stated.
With the common value of a gallon of standard unleaded fuel in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA launched survey outcomes that stated 42 % of Floridians could be hesitant about getting out of hurt’s method due to gasoline costs.
“Costs on the pump are prone to stay excessive all through the summer time,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins stated in a ready assertion. “So, should you’re fearful about evacuation prices, it could be a good suggestion to start out setting apart some cash now.”
General, 25 % of Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, the survey discovered.
In the meantime, 60 % would head to shelters or different locations if hurricanes attain Class three standing or stronger, with most sustained winds of 110 mph or increased.
Different causes folks may determine to remain residence embody things like they don’t have secure choices for his or her pets, don’t know the place to go and aren’t capable of afford inns.
Florida Division of Emergency Administration Director Kevin Guthrie has stated emergency-management officers anticipate many individuals will choose shelters slightly than inns tons of of miles away when storms strategy.
“We’re ready for that,” Guthrie stated. “The division has finished some shelter-staff augmentation. So, if a county asks for help at their native shelter, we are able to … get people to go there. However I do imagine we’ll have extra folks go to shelter this 12 months.”