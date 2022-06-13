High gas prices have some families thinking twice about hitting the road this summer

KEY WEST – Joe Whitson is driving to Key West from Cocoa Beach in a 4-door pickup truck. When he gases up — he actually feels it.

“At $5 a gallon in this truck, it kind of hurts,” he mentioned. Pointing to the pump he famous, “That was half a tank, $64 dollars for half a tank.”

Gas prices are climbing throughout the place. The common for gas in Miami is $4.91 a gallon. In Fort Lauderdale, drivers are paying two cents extra.

In West Palm, prices are already over $5 a gallon.

“Overall, it costs about $72 to fill an average size 15-gallon tank of gas, which is $28 more than drivers were spending at this time last year,” mentioned Mark Jenkins from AAA.

He mentioned these excessive prices have some families thinking twice about hitting the road this summer. They surveyed drivers when gas hit $4.50 final month.

“About 18% of them would start looking at canceling travel plans,” he mentioned. “That number jumps up to 28% when prices reach $5 a gallon.”

According to AAA, a household journey from Miami to Orlando in a midsized SUV will now value greater than $45 in gas alone – that is up from $27.50 a 12 months in the past and nearly $18 extra every method.

If you propose to journey by air, you are noticing a spike too.

“Everything’s been going up due to the gas prices, everything,” mentioned one man.

“The ticket prices are insane,” one other lady informed us.

According to AAA, the common lowest airfare proper now could be $196 – that is up 14.5% from final 12 months.

“It’s not just us paying gasoline prices at the pump, jet fuel prices have also increased,” defined Zach Griff, senior reporter with The Points Guy.

He tells us hovering gas prices mixed with enormous demand is elevating fares. He says flyers might see some relieve after summer.

“Likely, this September, October, November, when leisure travel pulls back and there aren’t as many families and friends traveling, the airlines won’t be able to increase the fare, the demands won’t be there,” he mentioned.

To calculate the worth of your subsequent road journey, AAA has a calculator.