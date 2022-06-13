High Hazard: State report shows risks of the aging Rodman Dam

Editor’s observe: Half a century in the past, the nice environmental awakening that swept Florida and the nation helped cease the Cross-Florida Barge Canal. But the challenge’s final remnant, a springs-drowning dam on the Ocklawaha River, nonetheless stands. Newly launched paperwork present the aging dam might threaten greater than ecosystems. State officers acknowledge it’s in danger of breaching—probably endangering tons of of rural householders who dwell close by. This story previews the WUFT sequence WATERSHED, launching this summer time to analyze statewide water high quality fifty years since the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on Florida’s waters half a century after these sweeping legal guidelines. What progress can the state rejoice, and what waters are nonetheless ailing, or worsening amid local weather change, air pollution and outmoded infrastructure? What daring actions are potential now?

Half a century in the past, the nice environmental awakening that swept Florida and the nation helped cease the Cross-Florida Barge Canal. But the challenge’s final remnant, a 7,200-foot dam on the Ocklawaha River, nonetheless stands. Newly launched paperwork present the aging dam might threaten greater than ecosystems. State officers acknowledge it’s in danger of breaching —probably endangering tons of of rural householders who dwell close by.

The Rodman Dam stands 28 ft tall on the Ocklawaha River, symbolizing a wall of political defiance greater than a half-century previous. Small pockets of fishermen lean on the rusted barrier main as much as the crossbridge, throwing strains in with hopes of reeling of their dinner.

Fishermen stay both blissfully or willfully unaware of why or how the dam got here to be.

To Linda Martin, 60, the dam is a vacationer attraction. Martin, a resident of Starke — a small city 40 miles north — stated she and her husband simply missed the cutoff to ebook a spot in the close by Rodman Campground for Easter Sunday.

“The dam’s been here forever,” she stated. “Why take away something historical?”

Free the Ocklawaha River Coalition chair Margaret Spontak is the newest in an extended line of environmental defenders who say the historical past price saving is the pure one — the river drowned by the dam. The hardworking retiree continues to battle for her late brother’s dream: to carry the dam down.

A 261-page Florida Department of Environmental Protection dam security report launched in November 2021 has given the decades-long battle a renewed sense of urgency. What was as soon as a low-hazard construction with no potential for loss of life or flooding has modified because it’s aged.

As the dam will get older, danger appears to mount.

The so-called “failure analysis” contracted by DEP modified the dam danger degree to from low to excessive hazard, that means that loss of life is a chance in a failure situation.

“There is evidence of probable loss of life resulting from a dam failure,” the report reads. Still, the DEP redacted over 70 pages of the report in making it public, leaving a exact evaluation of danger unclear.

“You can’t play with people’s lives,” Spontak stated, water gushing via the dam behind her.

Despite the report itemizing greater than 530 houses alongside the Ocklawaha and connecting waterways in danger in a worst-case situation, there was no concerted effort to inform householders of the potential hazard.

“There will be loss of life associated with a catastrophic failure, in their estimation,” stated Casey Fitzgerald, a retired senior supervisor with the St. Johns Water Management District, now science chair for Free the Ocklawaha, a coalition of environmental NGOs and eco-tourism firms that need the dam eliminated. “If you’re in a trailer or manufactured housing, you could be in serious trouble.”

The Free the Ocklawaha Coalition is hiring an unbiased engineer to completely interpret the report and chance of dam failure.

With so many pages of the report redacted from the public, it’s arduous to quantify the danger. With blacked-out charts and tables, the report does conclude, nonetheless, that overtopping — when the flood outlet can not launch water quick sufficient and water rises above the dam — is “not likely to occur.”

A DEP spokesperson stated management is engaged on an opt-in emergency notification system. The report recommends additional research to higher perceive the danger.

Click the graphic under to discover WUFT’s searchable database of each tackle listed in danger in the FDEP’s 2021 Kirkpatrick Dam Inspection, which we obtained underneath the state’s public information legislation.

Emily Gann lives in Welaka’s affected Sportsman Harbor neighborhood. The distinctive, colourful houses in the household neighborhood dot the jap coast of the deep blue St. Johns River. When she purchased her residence alongside the river two years in the past and moved from Jacksonville, she did analysis into danger and flood insurance coverage.

She stated she doesn’t assume folks ought to anticipate officers to inform them about what might occur to their houses, particularly in the event that they’re in a flood zone anyway.

“It’s just a given,” Gann stated.

A handful of different close by residents felt the similar, they stated — or cared even much less.

For years, the dam’s fish-loving political constituency has labored in its favor. It’s now named after one of its most stalwart proponents — the late state Sen. George Kirkpatrick. He supported the dam so fervently that a “Save Rodman Reservoir” bumper sticker was placed on his casket in 2003.

An emblematic environmental battle

In 1971, President Richard Nixon halted development of a bigger challenge of which the dam was only a piece: The Cross Barge Florida Canal. The president previously supported the controversial challenge, however he was attuned to the rising environmental motion of the period.

The dam itself, nonetheless, has stood the take a look at of time via 9 presidents and 10 Florida governors.

Whether it stays or goes nonetheless lies in the fingers of legislators and the governor. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been lauded as a “green Republican,” appropriating over $4.4 billion for numerous environmental and water conservation initiatives.

Taking down the dam isn’t one of them.

The course of to take away the dam would value roughly $25 million. Urgent repairs, nonetheless, will value the FDEP $1.34 million, a spokesperson stated, not accounting for others which may be wanted as the dam continues to age.

The spokesperson stated no official was accessible for an interview. Instead, they wrote in an electronic mail: “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will continue to engage stakeholders to determine the best path forward. DEP remains dedicated to using the best science to protect Florida’s water quality and resources and is committed to working with all agencies involved.”

The housewife from Micanopy and a remnant of political warfare

Rodman Dam was constructed as one of the first steps of development for the Cross Barge Florida Canal, a passage that may have allowed ships to cross Florida via an inland waterway.

The concept originated with sixteenth century Spanish conquistadors, and was half of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in 1935. It wasn’t till 1964 that Congress funded the challenge and development started.

A crossway connecting the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico was an financial dream for Florida’s boosters. But environmental activists noticed it as a nightmare.

One key determine in halting canal development was Micanopy’s Marjorie Harris Carr, who went up towards outstanding proponents of the canal like Nixon.

Historian Peggy Macdonald, Carr’s biographer, stated Carr was typically portrayed in the media as a decent housewife. She was additionally a wildlife ecologist and far savvier than she led on, Macdonald stated, coordinating a statewide effort to persuade scientists to affix the effort to cease the canal.

Macdonald stated the concept of a small-town lady bringing down the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was an attractive narrative for the public. Carr used it to her benefit.

“She knew the power of PR,” Macdonald stated.

Macdonald stated in a time when girls have been typically underestimated and given restricted alternatives, Carr continued. Nixon modified his place and halted development of the canal in 1971, wanting to earn the help of the broadening environmental motion. While the late president is commonly credited with stopping the challenge, Macdonald stated, Carr was a serious power.

The group Carr based – Florida Defenders of the Environment – nonetheless exists. In 2019, her granddaughter, Jennifer Carr, turned its president.

In an October episode of the Welcome to Florida podcast, Carr instructed the story of how she obtained concerned. Alongside her advocacy with FDE, she works with stink bugs at the University of Florida’s entomology division.

One day, she peered out the window of her workplace on the UF campus to see none aside from DeSantis in acourtyard, introducing Tom Frazer, Florida’s first-ever chief science officer.

She ran over with a handwritten signal that learn: “Free the Ocklawaha.” Carr then handed Frazer a duplicate of MacDonald’s ebook about her grandmother.

Carr wrote an op-ed in The Gainesville Sun the subsequent day. “The way I see it, state Sen. George Kirkpatrick couldn’t handle a woman (my grandmother) opposing him with science and so the dam remained as a monument to 1970s sexism that is anti-science and anti-environment with a trophy bass fish as the mascot,” she wrote.

“It’s been 48 dam years. Let’s not make it 50.”

And but, 48 has now changed into 51.

Advocates say taking down the dam can be a boon to native ecology: 20 misplaced pure springs might stream once more; six historic fish and shellfish species returned; Ocala’s Silver Springs rejuvenated; migration patterns and heat habitats for manatees and different marine life opened up.

Every three to 4 years, water managers decrease water ranges in the reservoir about 10 ft to kill off invasive aquatic plant species like hydrilla which will intervene with fish. What lies under is a graveyard of what’s been misplaced: almost 8,000 acres of flooded forest, stumps rotted off at the pool’s excessive water mark and a few of the 20 naturally occurring freshwater springs, crushed by 21 billion gallons of water the dam holds again.

Science is on the aspect of removing.

Florida politics, nonetheless, hasn’t fairly caught up. More than 50 years after the dam’s development, the governor hasn’t taken a public stance on restoration.

While Macdonald stated she believes Carr can be impressed by the persistence of environmentalists who keep on her legacy, she’d be pissed off by the undeniable fact that the dam nonetheless stands. The youthful Carr agreed.

“I know she was optimistic that eventually is bt would happen,” she stated. “I mean, it’s inevitable. And now we’re in an age of dam removal.”

St. Johns River and The Great Florida Riverway

The dam’s influence isn’t restricted to the Ocklawaha. The ecosystem connects to the St. Johns River close to Palatka and is an element of the Great Florida Riverway, a 217-mile river system working from Lake Apopka in Central Florida to the northeastern-most level on the St. Johns.

Rodman Dam’s dangerous results prolong all through the estuary–a productive and biodiverse mix of contemporary and saltwater, stated Lisa Rinaman, the St. Johns Riverkeeper. For instance, seagrasses rely upon freshwater flows to the coast.

“If it wasn’t causing significant damage, we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but many people say that it should have never been put in place,” Rinaman stated. “Now we need to fix the wrongs that were put in place that put a tourniquet on the Ocklawaha River 50 years ago.”

Since Hurricane Irma, the St. Johns River has seen a drastic lower in seagrass, a meals supply for manatees. Rinaman worries about poisonous algae, extra more likely to bloom with out the biofiltration seagrass supplies. “That’s the critical kidney function of the river,” she stated. “Just can’t like we can’t live without our kidneys, our river can’t live without that biofiltration.”

The seagrass professional Robert Virnstein has discovered that the dam holds again greater than 150 million gallons of freshwater a day from the St. Johns. “I think we’re in a critical moment,” Virnstein stated. “The little bits of seagrass that’s there – I don’t know how long it can hang on.”

Solutions: Dam removing and recreation space revitalization is the reply

The Free the Ocklawaha River Coalition has been working with a UF panorama structure senior to visualise prospects for a revitalized Rodman Recreation Area, a preferred spot for fishermen and households in Putnam County.

Kathryn Stenberg, 23, stated she’s been reimagining what the area might be for her senior thesis. She stresses that bringing down the dam wouldn’t cease fishing. In truth, she stated fishing facilities might be strengthened together with an emphasis on household enjoyable with a floating dock, playground and areas for meals vans.

While many are anxious about shedding the leisure worth of the reservoir, a brand new design might increase actions it’s presently used for, like fishing and tenting. Having longtime park-goers perceive that what they love about it received’t disappear is vital, she stated.

“By making sure you introduce valuable cultural and recreational elements to this site, I think that really brings people in contact with this unique process,” Stenberg stated.

Politics has been a typical thread all through the life of the dam. Though she has no indication from native legislators about whether or not they’re taking the security report significantly, Spontak is hopeful.

The coalition didn’t push via laws on the dam on this yr’s legislative session. But Spontake stated she’s energized after seeing DeSantis’ help for Everglades restoration. Her half of Florida deserves shut consideration, too, she stated.

After dozens of 12-hour workdays, Spontak is able to take a step again and regroup. Strategy is essential to getting via to the public and legislators subsequent time round.

Spontak will rally as a lot help as she will be able to muster round the security report, which she sees as a now or by no means second.

“This is the ‘wow’ for northeast and central Florida,” she stated. “We need help.”

Five a long time of political warfare sit atop the 2,700-foot huge construction. Mother Nature might restore itself, if a vocal minority would let it.