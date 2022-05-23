High-rise Frisco development will start with luxury Dream Hotel

A new high-rise development set for Frisco’s northern border is being planned with millions of square feet of offices and a luxury hotel.

The 230-acre Firefly Park is planned at the busy southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and U.S. Highway 380.

The first phase of the project by Wilks Development will include a 200-room luxury Dream Hotel.

“Our signature hotel — the Dream Hotel — will be first thing we build up there,” said developer Kyle Wilks. “We have an ambitious plan for vertical construction.

“We have to have quite a bit of density on day one.”

Construction on the hotel is planned to start next year.

Along with the Dream Hotel, Firefly Park plans call for almost 5 million square feet of office space, 2,200 luxury residential units, multiple food and beverage venues, 380,000 square feet of retail space and a music hall and outdoor amphitheater.

“We’ve got this beautiful 40-acre green belt that runs right through the middle,” Wilks said. “You can go jogging, walk your dog, take your kids to the playgrounds.”

Firefly Park will have multiple food and beverage venues and 380,000 square feet of retail space. (UN Studio) (Wilks Development )

Wilks Development hired Amsterdam-based architect UN Studio and Sasaki Associates to design Firefly Park.

“Amsterdam is probably one of the most walkable cities in the world,” Wilks said. “We wanted to have that mindset coming in.

“We wanted to do something with a different flair,” he said. “We believe Frisco is becoming an international city, and we wanted to participate in that.”

The boutique Frisco hotel will be the first Texas location for Dream Hotels, which operates properties in North America, Asia and the Middle East.

“We had looked at Frisco a number of years back at a different site,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “That’s when I really got to understand what Frisco was about and why it was such an important city.

“With what’s going on with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys facility and the PGA, we were already comfortable with why Frisco would be a good location,” he said. “We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country.”

Dream Hotels are now open in the U.S. in New York, Nashville, Hollywood and Miami.

“We have signed recently in Memphis, San Antonio, Atlanta, Cleveland and Oklahoma City,” Stein said. “We have about five different projects going on in Mexico in various stages of development.”

Dream Hotels has also been working with a hotel site on McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ Uptown district for several years. “We are still working on the financing and may be bringing in an equity partner for that one,” Stein said.

Based in Parker County just west of Fort Worth, Wilks Development has properties in West Texas, Fort Worth and Southlake. The company was founded by the family of energy executives Dan and Farris Wilks, who started their business in the West Texas town of Cisco.

“We purchased the property back in 2015,” said Kyle Wilks. “We were looking around for a good spot to invest and we thought the Highway 380 and Dallas North Tollway intersection was pretty hard to beat.

“We’ve always believed the growth would follow the Dallas North Tollway,” he said. “For years to come, that is going to be the biggest opportunity in the Metroplex.”

Related: Frisco’s new Fields West project will add to the city’s billions of dollars of development

The Firefly Park site is northeast of where the PGA of America is building its new headquarters, which will have two champion golf courses and an Omni Hotel and Resort.

The $10 billion Fields development planned to have more than 14,000 homes and apartments plus commercial space. It is just to the south of the Wilks Development site.

“We got really fortunate with the PGA showing up and all the other stuff happening up there,” Wilks said.

The first phase of Firefly Park would open in 2026.

“”When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a statement. “Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco.

“Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park.”