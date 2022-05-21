Front Page

High school scores and top performers from Friday, May 20 – Orlando Sentinel

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:

FHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 7A STATE SEMIFINAL

At Fort Myers

Parkland Stoneman Douglas 4, Hagerty 1

Buzz: The No. 1 seed Stoneman Douglas (29-2) beat No. 4 seed Hagerty (17-12).

CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINAL

Pace 2, Melbourne 1

Doral Academy 5, Sickles 4 (9 innings)

Buzz: Doral Academy advances to the 6A title game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Pace.

REGION SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6A REGION 1

Pace 11, Orange City University 0

CLASS 4A REGION 2

No. 2 Deltona (17-3) at No. 1 Eustis (25-2), postponed due to dangerous weather in the area.

Wekiva 12, Miami Norland 0

Buzz: Due to the rough weather in the area, the game was called in the second quarter.

Jamboree: West Orange, Bayside at Daytona Beach Mainland (Thursday)

West Orange 3, Bayside 0

Mainland 7, Bayside 0

Mainland 14, West Orange 0

Jamboree: Cypress Creek, Orlando University at Horizon

Buzz: Jamboree rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. due to daunting weather.

Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian 14, Faith Christian 6

Deltona Pine Ridge 14, Father Lopez 0 (Thursday)

Deltona 10, Jacksonville Bolles 7 (Thursday)

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].

