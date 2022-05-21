High school scores and top performers from Friday, May 20 – Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Friday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:
FHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 7A STATE SEMIFINAL
At Fort Myers
Parkland Stoneman Douglas 4, Hagerty 1
Buzz: The No. 1 seed Stoneman Douglas (29-2) beat No. 4 seed Hagerty (17-12).
CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINAL
Pace 2, Melbourne 1
Doral Academy 5, Sickles 4 (9 innings)
Buzz: Doral Academy advances to the 6A title game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Pace.
REGION SEMIFINALS
CLASS 6A REGION 1
Pace 11, Orange City University 0
CLASS 4A REGION 2
No. 2 Deltona (17-3) at No. 1 Eustis (25-2), postponed due to dangerous weather in the area.
Wekiva 12, Miami Norland 0
Buzz: Due to the rough weather in the area, the game was called in the second quarter.
Jamboree: West Orange, Bayside at Daytona Beach Mainland (Thursday)
West Orange 3, Bayside 0
Mainland 7, Bayside 0
Sentinel Sports Final
Weekdays
Every morning, get the late sports scores and stories from the night before.
Mainland 14, West Orange 0
Jamboree: Cypress Creek, Orlando University at Horizon
Buzz: Jamboree rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. due to daunting weather.
Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian 14, Faith Christian 6
Deltona Pine Ridge 14, Father Lopez 0 (Thursday)
Deltona 10, Jacksonville Bolles 7 (Thursday)
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].