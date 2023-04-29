High school students with disabilities spread joy with handmade greeting cards

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Something very particular is happening at Countryside High School, the place students like Desiree Butler are demonstrating their skill to make others glad.

In the Cougar Cage program, a school-based industry that designs, creates, and sells greater than 1000 greeting cards every yr, Butler and different students with disabilities are punching center designs out for commencement cards.

Teacher Marienne Reese introduced this heartwarming concept again in 2009, and defined that there are cards to be had for each instance, or even custom designed designs can also be ordered from their site.

While this system does make a benefit, Reese maintains that it is not all in regards to the cash; it is a method for her students to grasp treasured talents which are wanted for developing and keeping jobs: teamwork, direction-following, and different mature behaviors.

Most importantly, everyone seems to be having a great time, glad to really feel the affection surrounding their paintings.

To be informed extra about their merchandise, and to reinforce those gifted students, seek advice from their website. You too can see their paintings and buy their merchandise on the PCS Spring ESE Career, College & Life Fair on May 3 at 6 p.m. at Pinellas Technical College’s campus in Clearwater.