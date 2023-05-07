High-speed DUI pursuit in Hillsborough County

On Sunday, Damian Rios, 25, used to be arrested after a police chase ended in a collision with Iglesia Dios Con Nosotros, a Plant City church. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that an officer noticed the car dashing on Willow Oak Road and failing to prevent at a forestall signal sooner than turning onto Turner Road.

The driving force then allegedly drove at the mistaken facet of the street, ran a number of forestall indicators, and reached 100mph sooner than making an attempt to show onto Mud Lake Road. Rios’ car collided with the church at the west shoulder. FHP reported that the driving force used to be unresponsive and taking a look at his mobile phone on the time of the collision.

After being evaluated at South Florida Baptist Hospital, Rios used to be launched and brought into custody on the Hillsborough County Jail. Authorities famous that Rios had a robust scent of alcohol coming from his mouth space, gave the impression unsteady on his toes, and had bloodshot, watery eyes.