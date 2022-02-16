Higher Education Day brings together Oklahoma students and legislators – FOX23 News

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Students and Oklahoma state legislators gathered in Oklahoma City Tuesday highlight the importance of higher education in the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and several state lawmakers greeted students at the State Capitol. Four college students also spoke at the event about how pursuing a degree at an Oklahoma public college has positively impacted them.
“Among our state’s critical occupations, 47 of the top 50 highest paying jobs require a college degree,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. “U.S. Census Bureau data show that individuals with an associate degree earn almost $1,000 more per month than those with just a high school diploma, and individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn over $2,000 more per month than high school graduates.”
State Regents are requesting $40 million for critical workforce initiatives for 2023. This will include funding for pre-collegiate STEM Summer Academies and provide scholarships for adults returning to college to finish their degree or earn an industry-recognized micro-credential or certificate.
Other state higher education priorities include:
- $4 million to fully fund the concurrent enrollment program for high school seniors and juniors
- $6.85 million to increase investments in need-based financial aid and scholarship programs
- $34.3 million to provide additional funding for system operations, which will support campus operations and infrastructure
- Continue efforts to preserve dedicated funding source for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship
Another priority for the state is maintaining current gun legislation on higher education campuses. Right now, campus presidents can decide who may carry weapons on campus. The State Regents and the presidents of all 25 state system institutions believe that the current system is working.
