Higher hotel room rates could put damper on Florida tourism

Hotel room rates pushed up by demand in the course of the previous yr would possibly now be hindering tourism amid rising inflation, state tourism officers stated.

As the Visit Florida tourism-marketing company celebrated file first-quarter tourism numbers whereas assembly final week in Orlando, workers and board members additionally expressed concern that rising price of hotel rooms is slowly affecting occupancy rates.

“I think we’re starting to see, just over the last couple of weeks or so especially, inflation actually starting to catch up with us in most markets,” stated Jacob Pewitt Yancey, Visit Florida director of shopper perception and analytics.

“Now, overall room revenue is still up in every market statewide, because the growth in rates has been more than enough to overcome the decreased level of demand,” Pewitt Yancey stated. However, he added, “I think we’re starting to enter a time period where that might not be able to continue to be true anymore.”

Hotel occupancy throughout the nation slowed as anticipated following Memorial Day, in line with STR, Inc., which offers knowledge to the hotel trade.

STR didn’t present any of the highest 25 U.S. markets with occupancy will increase in the course of the May 29 to June 4 interval over the identical time in 2019, earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Occupancy nationally was at 63.2 %, which was down 12.1 % from an analogous time-frame in 2019. Meanwhile, the common each day price was up 11.3 %, to $147.35, from the 2019 interval. Even with the rise, income per obtainable room was down 2.2 %.

In STR’s weekly survey, Miami posted the biggest common each day price improve nationally — up 37.8 % from 2019 to $209.55.

With occupancy at 68.9 %, Orlando was the closest of any nationwide market — off 2.5 % — from its pre-pandemic mark.

The numbers additionally come as enterprise journey stays far behind pre-pandemic totals.

Outgoing Visit Florida Board Chairman Danny Gaekwad, proprietor of MGM Hotels, stated hoteliers and different companies should make price changes.

The query is discovering a steadiness with each day rates that keep earnings.

“We did the profit-taking when the ADR (the average daily rate) and occupancy both were rising,” Gaekwad stated. “And now the inflation and whatever is the other reasons, the gas prices or whatever you want to say it is, we need to adjust the rates or we’re going to have a lower occupancy.”

Last month, when Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced a file 35.98 million whole guests — principally home vacationers — between the beginning of January and finish of March, his workplace stated Florida’s common each day price was up over 38 % from the identical interval in 2021 and the occupancy price elevated by practically 24 %.

Those features may not be matched within the second quarter of 2022.

For each 10 % that room rates improve, demand is down 6 % now in Florida, Pewitt Yancey stated.

Until the previous couple of months, whole room demand within the state had been above 2019 ranges, and in lots of weeks was above 2021 ranges, Pewitt Yancey stated. However, demand wasn’t evenly distributed.

“Up until about a month ago, what was going on is that demand everywhere other than Orlando was just crazy, particularly Sarasota,” Pewitt Yancey stated.

Orlando’s lag could have been attributed to enterprise journey not being again to pre-pandemic ranges, Pewitt Yancey stated.

But previously month, the demand for rooms in Orlando is outpacing 2021 numbers, however the remainder of the state has dropped.

“Every market in the state, in terms of room demand, is down. But Orlando now is so up, compared to what it was, that it’s keeping the statewide numbers positive,” Pewitt Yancey stated.

The drop-off outdoors Orlando isn’t slightly below the 2021 tourism resurgence. Pewitt Yancey stated it is “starting to fall back down below 2019 levels in about a third of the markets in Florida.”

Board member Lino Maldonado, president of BeHome 247 Technologies, stated Airbnb operators who had been in main demand in the course of the pandemic are looking for a steadiness between rates and occupancy to find out profitability.

“We’re still north of 2019 numbers, but certainly ADR I think is going to be coming down,” Maldonado stated.